SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report

Sri Lanka U19 will be up against Bangladesh U19 in the second ODI on October 18th at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

The Sri Lankan side put up a dominating performance in the first ODI as they clinched a remarkable 42-run win. They were exceptional in all aspects of the game and will now aim to produce the same result once again.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance in the first game. They were mediocre, especially with the bat and will be looking forward to up their game in order to level the series.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

Sri Lanka U19

Sadeesh Jayawardena (WK), Jeewaka Shashen, Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Raveen de Silva, Dunith Wellalage (C), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Traveen Mathews, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh U19

Mahfijul Islam, Iftikher Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob (C), Ariful Islam, Tahjibul Islam (WK), Golam Kibria, Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol, Ashikur Zaman

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 18th October, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is favorable to bowlers. The pacers might get some movement in the initial stages whereas the spinners will dominate the game as the match progresses. A total of around 250 could prove to be challenging to chase.

The team winning the toss should most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper:

Sadeesh Jayawardena: Sadeesh is a decent opening wicketkeeper-batter who can provide crucial starts for his side. He is expected to play a vital role in this match.

Batsmen:

Traveen Mathews: Mathews failed to make a significant contribution with the bat, however, he picked up four wickets in the previous game. He could prove to be a match-winner in this game.

Aich Mollah: Aich was brilliant in the last match, scoring 86 runs for Bangladesh. He is expected to deliver once again in this match.

All-rounders:

Ariful Islam: Ariful was amongst the top performers in the first ODI, scoring 38 runs as well as grabbing one wicket. He could prove to be crucial in this game.

Shevon Daniel: Shevon is a capable all-rounder who could prove to be lethal in both departments. He grabbed two crucial wickets in the previous game and is expected to make a difference in this one as well.

Bowlers:

Dunith Wellalage: Dunith is a reliable bowler who has the ability to contain batters. He grabbed one wicket in the previous game at an economy of just 3.70.

Ripon Mondol: Ripon was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in the first ODI. He grabbed three wickets in the previous game and is expected to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Traveen Mathews: 138 points

Aich Mollah: 119 points

Ripon Mondol: 89 points

Shevon Daniel: 84 points

Ariful Islam: 81 points

Important stats for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Traveen Mathews: 4 wickets

Aich Mollah: 86 runs

Ripon Mondol: 3 wickets

Shevon Daniel: 2 wickets

Ariful Islam: 38 runs and 1 wicket.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gazi Tahjibul Islam, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Aich Mollah, Traveen Mathews, Pawan Pathiraja, Shevon Daniel, Ariful Islam, Ripon Mondon, Ashiqur Zaman, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Captain: Traveen Mathews, Vice-Captain: Ariful Islam

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeesh Jayawardena, Aich Mollah, Traveen Mathews, Pawan Pathiraja, Shevon Daniel, Golam Kibria, Ariful Islam, Ripon Mondon, Dunith Wellalage, Naimur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Aich Mollah, Vice-Captain: Shevon Daniel

