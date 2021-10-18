SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report

Sri Lanka U19 will be up against Bangladesh U19 in the second ODI on October 18th at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.
The Sri Lankan side put up a dominating performance in the first ODI as they clinched a remarkable 42-run win. They were exceptional in all aspects of the game and will now aim to produce the same result once again.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance in the first game. They were mediocre, especially with the bat and will be looking forward to up their game in order to level the series.
SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today
Sri Lanka U19
Sadeesh Jayawardena (WK), Jeewaka Shashen, Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Raveen de Silva, Dunith Wellalage (C), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Traveen Mathews, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh U19
Mahfijul Islam, Iftikher Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob (C), Ariful Islam, Tahjibul Islam (WK), Golam Kibria, Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol, Ashikur Zaman
SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details
Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 2nd ODI
Date and Time: 18th October, 9:45 AM IST
Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Pitch Report
The pitch at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is favorable to bowlers. The pacers might get some movement in the initial stages whereas the spinners will dominate the game as the match progresses. A total of around 250 could prove to be challenging to chase.
The team winning the toss should most probably opt to bat first.
Today’s SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper:
Sadeesh Jayawardena: Sadeesh is a decent opening wicketkeeper-batter who can provide crucial starts for his side. He is expected to play a vital role in this match.
Batsmen:
Traveen Mathews: Mathews failed to make a significant contribution with the bat, however, he picked up four wickets in the previous game. He could prove to be a match-winner in this game.
Aich Mollah: Aich was brilliant in the last match, scoring 86 runs for Bangladesh. He is expected to deliver once again in this match.
All-rounders:
Ariful Islam: Ariful was amongst the top performers in the first ODI, scoring 38 runs as well as grabbing one wicket. He could prove to be crucial in this game.
Shevon Daniel: Shevon is a capable all-rounder who could prove to be lethal in both departments. He grabbed two crucial wickets in the previous game and is expected to make a difference in this one as well.
Bowlers:
Dunith Wellalage: Dunith is a reliable bowler who has the ability to contain batters. He grabbed one wicket in the previous game at an economy of just 3.70.
Ripon Mondol: Ripon was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in the first ODI. He grabbed three wickets in the previous game and is expected to add more to his tally.
Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team
Traveen Mathews: 138 points
Aich Mollah: 119 points
Ripon Mondol: 89 points
Shevon Daniel: 84 points
Ariful Islam: 81 points
Important stats for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team
Traveen Mathews: 4 wickets
Aich Mollah: 86 runs
Ripon Mondol: 3 wickets
Shevon Daniel: 2 wickets
Ariful Islam: 38 runs and 1 wicket.
SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gazi Tahjibul Islam, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Aich Mollah, Traveen Mathews, Pawan Pathiraja, Shevon Daniel, Ariful Islam, Ripon Mondon, Ashiqur Zaman, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe
Captain: Traveen Mathews, Vice-Captain: Ariful Islam
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeesh Jayawardena, Aich Mollah, Traveen Mathews, Pawan Pathiraja, Shevon Daniel, Golam Kibria, Ariful Islam, Ripon Mondon, Dunith Wellalage, Naimur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
Captain: Aich Mollah, Vice-Captain: Shevon Daniel