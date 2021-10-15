SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Youth ODI

The first Youth ODI between Sri Lanka U-19 (SL-U19) and Bangladesh U-19 (BD-U19) is set to take place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Rangiri on Friday.

The two teams are set to battle it out in the first ODI of the five-game series, and will be looking to fine-tune their skills ahead of the next U-19 World Cup. Bangladesh come into the contest on the back of a fairly successful series against Afghanistan. However, Sri Lanka have home conditions to fall back on, making for a great contest in Rangiri.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-U19 XI

Sadeesh Jayawardena, Ryan Fernando, Pawan Pathiraja, Wanuja Sahan, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Harindu Jayasekara, Shavon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana and Traveen Mathews

BD-U19 XI

Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob, Arif Ahmed, Golam Kibria, Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondon and Ashikur Zaman

Match Details

SL-U19 vs BD-U19, 1st Youth ODI

Date and Time: 15th October 2021, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri

Pitch Report

A decent track awaits the two sides with the spinners likely to have a big say in the scheme of things. There should be some swing on offer early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sadeesh Jayawardene: Sadeesh Jayawardene is one of Sri Lanka's better batters, with the wicketkeeper capable of scoring runs at a quick rate. Given his knowledge of home conditions, Jayawardene is a must-have in your SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aich Mollah: Aich Mollah was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in their series against Afghanistan. Mollah was brilliant in the middle overs, with his ability to play spin well holding him in good stead. With similar conditions on offer, Mollah is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Matheesha Pathirana: Maheesh Pathirana is well-known for his Lasith Malinga-like action, impressing a few in the couple of T20s he has played so far. While he should get away movement due to his action, his ability to nail the yorkers makes him a great addition to your SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Naimur Rohman: Naimur Rohman was Bangladesh's top wicket-taker against Afghanistan, with the star bowler picking up wickets for fun in the middle overs. With similar conditions on offer, Rohman is bound to be a popular pick in today's fantasy teams.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matheesha Pathirana (SL-U19)

Naimur Rohman (BD-U19)

Aich Mollah (BD-U19)

Important stats for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Aich Mollah - 148 runs in 5 Youth ODIs vs Afghanistan

Naimur Rohman - 13 wickets in 5 Youth ODIs vs Afghanistan

Matheesha Pathirana - 2 wickets in 2 T20s, Average: 16.50

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jayawardena, A Mollah, M Hasan, T Mathews, A Islam. G Kibria, S Rajapaksa, C Wickramasinghe, M Pathirana, N Rahman and R Mondon

Captain: A Mollah. Vice-captain: S Jayawardena

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jayawardena, A Mollah, I Hossain, R Fernando, A Islam. G Kibria, S Rajapaksa, C Wickramasinghe, M Pathirana, N Rahman and R Mondon

Captain: N Rahman. Vice-captain: S Jayawardena

Edited by Samya Majumdar