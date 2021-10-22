SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Youth ODI, Match 4

Sri Lanka U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in the fourth match of the Youth ODI series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Saturday.

Sri Lanka U19 side have pocketed the series after winning the first three matches. In the most recent game, the visitors opted to bat first. They ended up posting a pretty decent total of 188 given that they had lost seven wickets before even reaching 80. Shavon Daniel scored an unbeaten 85, helping the hosts reach the target pretty easily.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-U19 XI

Lahiru Dewatage (wk), Pawan Pathiraja, Shavon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Raveen de Silva, Traveen Mathews, Harindu Jayasekera, Ryan Fernando, Vinuja Rampo, Wanuja Sahan

BD-U19 XI

Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam (wk), Meherob Hasan (c), Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Mofijul Islam Robin, Ashiqur Zaman, Naimur Rahman, Abdullah Al Mamun, Ahosan Leon, Musfik Hasan

Match Details

SL-U19 vs BD-U19, Youth ODI Series, Match 4

Date and Time: 23rd October, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the seamers and the spinners will have to struggle to maintain their grip on the game. Batters will find the opportunity to rotate the strike in the middle overs.

Today’s SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are very few players better than G M T Islam. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.

Batters

T Mathews is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the white-ball formats of the game and A Islam has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice will be a big mistake.

S Daniel is another great all-round choice who can contribute with both the bat and the ball. He starred in the run-chase in the third T20I of the series.

Bowlers

D Wellalage’s bowling could prove to be hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

S Daniel (SL-U19) – 245 points

T Mathews (SL-U19) – 231 points

D Wellalage (SL-U19) – 230 points

A Zaman (BD-U19) – 225 points

P Pathiraja (SL-U19) – 193 points

Important stats for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

S Daniel: 131 runs and 2 wickets

T Mathews: 7 wickets

D Wellalage: 30 runs and 5 wickets

A Zaman: 73 runs and 2 wickets

P Pathiraja: 149 runs

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G M T Islam, T Mathews, P Pathiraja, A Mollah, M I Robin, S Daniel, A Islam, R De Silva, D Wellalage, A Zaman, M Pathirana

Captain: S Daniel, Vice-Captain: T Mathews

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G M T Islam, T Mathews, P Pathiraja, A Mollah, S Daniel, A Islam, R De Silva, D Wellalage, A Zaman, M Pathirana, N Rahman

Captain: D Wellalage, Vice-Captain: A Islam

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee