SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Youth ODI, Match 3

Sri Lanka (SL) U19 will take on Bangladesh (BD) U19 in the third match of the Youth ODI series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the first two matches of the series. Their most recent match was a closely fought encounter. Sri Lanka posted a decent total of 228 runs, thanks to knocks from Jayawardena and Pathiraja. Despite the game going right down to the wire, the Sri Lankan bowlers ensured Bangladesh fell short by a solitary run.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing XIs

SL-U19 XI

Sadeesh Jayawardena (wk), Pawan Pathiraja, Jeewaka Shasheen, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shavon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Raveen de Silva, Traveen Mathews, Yasiru Rodrigo.

BD-U19 XI

Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam (wk), Meherob Hasan (c), Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Golam Kibria, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Mofijul Islam Robin, Ashiqur Zaman, Naimur Rahman, Ripon Mondon, Abdullah Al Mamun.

Match Details

Match: SL-U19 vs BD-U19, Youth ODI Series, Match 3.

Date and Time: 20th October, 2021; 9:45 AM IST.

Venue: Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour the seamers, so the spinners will have to work hard to maintain their grip on the game. Batters will find opportunities to rotate the strike in the middle overs.

Today’s SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than S Jayawardena. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy sides.

Batters

T Mathews is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s difficult to stop him, though.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially key in the white-ball formats of the game. A Islam, one such player, has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice would be a huge mistake.

S Daniel is another great all-round choice who can contribute with both bat and the ball.

Bowlers

R Mondon's bowling could prove to be difficult to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well in the tournament.

Five best players to pick in SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

T Mathews (SL-U19) – 200 points.

R Mondon (BD-U19) – 183 points.

D Wellalage (SL-U19) – 179 points.

P Pathiraja (SL-U19) – 155 points.

A Islam (BD-U19) – 154 points.

Key stats for SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

T Mathews: 6 wickets.

R Mondon: 6 wickets.

D Wellalage: 30 runs and 4 wickets.

P Pathiraja: 118 runs.

A Islam: 61 runs and 2 wickets.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jaywardena, T Mathews, P Pathiraja, A Mollah, M I Robin, A Islam, S Daniel, M Hasan, R Mondon, D Wellalage, M Pathirana.

Captain: T Mathews. Vice-Captain: A Islam.

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jaywardena, T Mathews, P Pathiraja, A Mollah, A Islam, S Daniel, M Hasan, R Mondon, D Wellalage, M Pathirana, A Zaman.

Captain: R Mondon. Vice-Captain: S Daniel.

Edited by Bhargav