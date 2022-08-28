SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Test

England Under-19 (EN-U19) will take on Sri Lanka Under-19 (SL-U19) in the second Test at the County Ground in Derby on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Sri Lanka Under-19 currently lead the two-match series by a 1-0 margin after defeating England Under-19 by three wickets in the first Test. With the series on the line, a thrilling game awaits.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Details

The second Test between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 will be played at the County Ground in Derby from August 28. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 28th August, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Derby is a sporting one. While the pacers will find plenty of help with the new ball, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Three out of the last five matches played at the venue have been won by teams electing to bowl first.

Last 5 matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 362

Average second-innings score: 324

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

England Under-19: L-L-L-W-W

Sri Lanka Under-19: W-D-D-W-W

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

EN-U19 injury/team news

No major injury updates.

EN-U19 Probable Playing 11

Harry Singh, Ben McKinney (C), Ross Whitfield, George Bell, Matthew Hurst, Alex Horton (WK), Dominic Kelly, Thomas Aspinwall, Bertie Foreman, Eddie Jack, Benjamin Cliff.

SL-U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SL-U19 Probable Playing 11

Sadisha Rajapaksa, Asitha Wanninayake, Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somaratne, Raveen de Silva (C), Lahiru Dewatage (WK), Vinuja Ranpul, Wanuja Sahan, Duvindu Ranatunga, Dulaj Samuditha.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

George Bell (1 match, 136 runs, Strike Rate: 110.56)

Bell could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team as he can contribute with his reliable batting and also his wicketkeeping skills. He scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 110.56 in the last match.

Top Batter pick

Ranuda Somarathne (1 match, 185 runs, Strike Rate: 80.78)

Somarathne led the Sri Lanka Under-19 to victory with his brilliant batting in the first Test, scoring 185 runs.

Top All-rounder pick

Raveen de Silva (1 match, 84 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 48.55 and Economy Rate - 4.04)

Raveen can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance in the second Test. He scored 84 runs and scalped three wickets in the last match

Top Bowler pick

Bertie Foreman (1 match, 70 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 100.00 and Economy Rate: 3.41)

Foreman could play a key role for England Under-19 as he can pick up crucial wickets and also contribute with the bat down the order. He scored 70 runs and picked up four wickets in the first Test.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Aspinwall

Aspinwall was the leading wicket-taker for England Under-19 in the last match with six wickets at an economy rate of 3.51. He also managed score 32 runs.

Ross Whitfield

Whitfield kept England Under-19 in the game in the first Test with his batting efforts, amassing 196 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ross Whitfield 196 runs in 1 match Ranuda Somarathne 185 runs in 1 match Wanuja Sahan 36 runs and 6 wickets in 1 match Bertie Foreman 70 runs and 4 wickets in 1 match Tom Aspinwall 32 runs and 6 wickets in 1 match

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 match expert tips

Tom Aspinwell could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the second EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Test.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this EN-U19 vs SL-U19 match, click here!

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: George Bell

Batters: Sadisha Rajapaksa, Ranuda Somarathne, Ben McKinney, Matthew Hurst

All-rounders: Raveen de Silva, Dominic Kelly, Ross Whitfield (vc)

Bowlers: Tom Aspinwall (c), Wanuja Sahan, Bertie Foreman

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Horton, George Bell

Batters: Sadisha Rajapaksa, Asitha Wanninayake, Ben McKinney (vc)

All-rounders: Raveen de Silva (c), Dominic Kelly, Ross Whitfield

Bowlers: Tom Aspinwall, Duvindu Ranatunga, Bertie Foreman

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar