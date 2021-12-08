SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th Youth ODI

Sri Lanka Under-19 (SL-U19) will be up against England Under-19 (EN-U19) in the fourth match of the five-game Youth ODI series at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Under-19 will come into the match high on confidence after winning the last two games convincingly by huge margins. The hosts are leading the five-match series by a 2-1 margin and will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum on Wednesday as well. England Under-19, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performances in the last two games. Their batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility today if they want to stay alive in the series.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-U19 XI

Dunith Wellalage (C), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Anjala Bandara (WK), Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Raven de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Traveen Mathews, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan.

EN-U19 XI

Tom Prest (C), Jacob Bethell, James Rew (WK), George Bell, Harry Crawshaw, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles, James Sales, Josh Baker, Tom Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell.

Match Details

SL-U19 vs EN-U19, 4th Youth ODI

Date and Time: 8th December 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club has supported the bowlers in recent games. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will get full value for their shots. The average first-innings score in the last three Youth ODI matches played at the venue is 203 runs.

Today’s SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew: Rew has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 82.56. He is also the leading run-scorer for his side in the series.

Batters

Pawan Pathiraja: Pathiraja has batted exceptionally well this series, scoring 135 runs at an average of 45 in three outings. He is also the highest run-scorer in the series.

Tom Prest: Prest has scored 35 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 2.76 in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Dunith Wellalage: Wellalage has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this series. He has scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 85.51 while also taking nine wickets in three matches.

Rehan Ahmed: Rehan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has picked up six wickets and also scored 45 runs in three outings.

Bowlers

Wanuja Sahan: Sahan has bowled pretty well in the series, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 2.52 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Tom Aspinwall: Aspinwall has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.20 in the two matches he played this series. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team on Wednesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Wanuja Sahan (SL-U19) - 236 points

Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19) - 200 points

Pawan Pathiraja (SL-U19) - 165 points

Rehan Ahmed (EN-U19) - 158 points

Yasiru Rodrigo (SL-U19) - 140 points

Important Stats for SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Dunith Wellalage: 124 runs and 9 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 85.51 and ER - 2.56

Wanuja Sahan: 8 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 25.80 and ER - 2.52

Rehan Ahmed: 45 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 54.21 and ER - 3.34

James Rew: 90 runs in 2 matches; SR - 82.56

Pawan Pathiraja: 135 runs in 3 matches; SR - 73.36

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (4th Youth ODI)

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anjala Bandara, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Tom Prest, Pawan Pathiraja, Dunith Wellalage, Yasiru Rodrigo, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Aspinwall, Wanuja Sahan.

Captain: Dunith Wellalage. Vice-captain: Rehan Ahmed.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Rew, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Pawan Pathiraja, Dunith Wellalage, Yasiru Rodrigo, Rehan Ahmed, Raven de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan.

Captain: Yasiru Rodrigo. Vice-captain: Tom Prest.

Edited by Samya Majumdar