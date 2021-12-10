SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th Youth ODI

Sri Lanka Under-19 (SL-U19) will take on England Under-19 (EN-U19) in the fifth and final game of the Youth ODI series at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Friday.

Sri Lanka Under-19 have already clinched the series, making the final game inconsequential. After losing the first match, the Lankans roared back by winning the next three convincingly. England Under-19, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performances in the series. Their batting department has completely failed in the last three matches.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-U19 XI

Dunith Wellalage (C), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Anjala Bandara (WK), Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Raven de Silva, Wanuja Sahan, Yasiru Rodrigo, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Matheesha Pathirana.

EN-U19 XI

Tom Prest (C), Jacob Bethell, James Rew (WK), George Thomas, Harry Crawshaw, William Luxton, Rehan Ahmed, Fateh Singh, Joshua Boyden, Nathan Barnwell, Benjamin Cliff.

Match Details

SL-U19 vs EN-U19, 5th Youth ODI

Date and Time: 10th December 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sinhalese Sports Club is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the track tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last four Youth ODI matches played at the venue is 213 runs.

Today’s SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew: James has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 92 runs at an average of 30.66 in three matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for England U-19s in the series.

Batters

Pawan Pathiraja: Pathiraja has batted exceptionally well in the series, scoring 195 runs at an average of close to 50 in four outings. He is the leading run-scorer in the Youth ODI Series.

Tom Prest: Prest has scored 44 runs while also picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 2.86 in three matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Friday.

All-rounders

Dunith Wellalage: Wellalage has scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 83-plus and also picked up nine wickets in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Rehan Ahmed: Ahmed has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Youth ODI Series. He has picked up six wickets, including his best figures of 2/20, and also scored 45 runs in three outings.

Bowlers

Nathan Barnwell: Barnwell has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in two matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Wanuja Sahan: Wanuja has bowled pretty well in the Youth ODI Series, scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 2.47 in just three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Wanuja Sahan (SL-U19) - 288 points

Raven de Silva (SL-U19) - 258 points

Pawan Pathiraja (SL-U19) - 235 points

Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19) - 227 points

Yasiru Rodrigo (SL-U19) - 162 points

Important Stats for SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Wanuja Sahan: 11 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 31.42 and ER - 2.47

Raven de Silva: 66 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 61.68 and ER - 3.05

Rehan Ahmed: 45 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 54.21 and ER - 3.34

Pawan Pathiraja: 195 runs in 4 matches; SR - 67.70

James Rew: 92 runs in 3 matches; SR - 76.66

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anjala Bandara, Shevon Daniel, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Pawan Pathiraja, Dunith Wellalage, Yasiru Rodrigo, Rehan Ahmed, Raven de Silva, Nathan Barnwell, Wanuja Sahan.

Captain: Dunith Wellalage. Vice-captain: Raven de Silva.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Rew, Shevon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Tom Prest, Dunith Wellalage, Yasiru Rodrigo, Rehan Ahmed, Raven de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan, Benjamin Cliff.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Raven de Silva. Vice-captain: Dunith Wellalage.

Edited by Samya Majumdar