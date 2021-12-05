SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Youth ODI, Match 3

Sri Lanka U19 will take on England U19 in the third match of their Youth ODI series, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Sunday.

The series has been an interesting one. England U19 won the first ODI. However, the hosts gave a strong account of themselves and bounced back in the second match. Sri Lanka U19 scored 252 runs on the board. They then restricted the visitors to just 103 runs to cap off a wonderful display.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

SL-U19 XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Anjala Bandara (wk), Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Dunith Wellalage (c), Raveen de Silva, Wanuja Sahan, Yasiru Rodrigo, Treveen Mathew, Matheesha Pathirana.

EN-U19 XI

Jacob Bethell (c), Tom Prest, George Bell, William Luxton, James Rew, Danial Ibrahim, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Joshua Boyden.

Match Details

Match: SL-U19 vs EN-U19, Youth ODI, Match 3.

Date and Time: 5th December, 2021; 9:45 AM IST.

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a balanced one. Both batters and bowlers will look to get the most out of the conditions.

Today’s SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Rew is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

P Pathiraja is a key batter for Sri Lanka U19. Pathiraja was sensational in the previous game, and scored a fantastic century. He made 113 runs in 130 balls, an innings that was laced with 13 boundaries.

All-rounders

D Wellalage is a wonderful player to have in your Dream11 Fantasy side. He scored 38 runs in his last game, and also picked up a wicket. Wellalage could prove to be a fine multiplier choice in this match.

Bowlers

W Sahan is very consistent, and had a wonderful performance in his last match, picking up five wickets.

Five best players to pick in SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

W Sahan (SL-U19) – 183 points

P Pathiraja (SL-U19) – 146 points

D Wellalage (SL-U19) – 88 points

J Rew (SL-U19) – 74 points

R Somarathne (SL-U19) – 70 points.

Key stats for SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

W Sahan: 5 wickets

P Pathiraja: 113 runs

J Rew: 50 runs.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Rew, P Pathiraja, S Daniel, T Prest, J Bethell, D Wellalage, Y Rodrigo, R Ahmed, W Sahan, R Somarathne, J Boyden.

Captain: D Wellalage. Vice-Captain: P Pathiraja.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Rew, P Pathiraja, S Daniel, C Wickramasinghe, J Bethell, D Wellalage, Y Rodrigo, R Ahmed, W Sahan, R Somarathne, J Boyden.

Captain: W Sahan. Vice-Captain: R Ahmed.

Edited by Bhargav