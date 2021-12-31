SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Final

The final of the U-19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 has Sri Lanka U-19 (SL-U19) taking on India U19 (IN-U19) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Sri Lanka have been in fine form over the last few matches, beating a strong Pakistan side to make it to the final. However, they await a stern test in the form of India, who have lost just one game in the competition so far. With the likes of Dhull and Harnoor in fine form with the bat, India will start as the favorites. But with Sri Lanka in decent form as well, a cracking game beckons at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-U19 XI

Chaminda Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Dunith Wallalage (c), Yasiru Rodrigo, Treveen Mathew, Anjala Bandara (wk), Matheesha Pathirana and Raveen de Silva

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sandhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar

Match Details

SL-U19 vs IN-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021

Date and Time: 31st December 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batters will be wary of early swing on offer for the pacers, who will be key in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the spinners will also have a more significant role to play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with anything above 240 being a competitive total at the venue.

Today’s SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anjala Bandara: Anjara Bandara has been consistent for Sri Lanka with the bat. Although he has been batting down the order, his handy knocks have often proven to be the difference. With form on his side, Bandara should get the nod over Yadav in your SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.﻿

Batter

Harnoor Singh: Harnoor Singh has been India's best batter in the competition, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. His ability to convert starts into big ones is highly-valued. And given his recent form, he should find a place in your SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Raja Bawa: Indian all-rounder Raj Bawa has been fairly consistent with both the bat and ball. But it is with the ball that Bawa has impressed the most. With the conditions also likely to play into his hands, Bawa is one to watch out for in this much-awaited clash.﻿

Bowler

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana has impressed in bits and pieces with his unorthodox action being the talk of the town. Apart from his ability to get the ball to skid off a length, he has a potent yorker in his arsenal, making him a good addition to your fantasy team for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19)

Sadisha Rajapaksa (SL-U19)

Harnoor Singh (IN-U19)

Important stats for SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matheesha Pathirana - 6 wickets in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 11.67

Harnoor Singh - 246 runs in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 61.50

Sadisha Rajapaksa - 177 runs in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 59.00

SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)

SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Yadav, S Daniel, Y Dhull, C Wickramasinghe, H Singh, D Wellalage, S Rajapaksa, R Bawa, M Pathirana, R Kumar and V Ostwal

Captain: D Wellalage, Vice-Captain: H Singh

SL-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bandara, S Daniel, K Tambe, C Wickramasinghe, H Singh, D Wellalage, S Rajapaksa, R Bawa, M Pathirana, R Kumar and V Ostwal

Captain: R Bawa, Vice-Captain: D Wellalage

