SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Group B of the U-19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 has Sri Lanka U-19 (SL-U19) taking on Kuwait U-19 (KUW-U19) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

Sri Lanka, one of the strongest teams in Group B, will be keen to get their campaign up and running on Thursday. They face an inexperienced Kuwaiti side who will be looking to ruffle a few feathers in the tournament. With a talented squad to fall back on, Sri Lanka will start as the clear favorites. With the likes of Shevon Daniel and Matheesha Pathirana in action, a cracking game beckons in Sharjah.

SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-U19 XI

Chaminda Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Dunith Wallalage, Yasiru Rodrigo, Wanuja Sahan, Anjala Bandara, Matheesha Pathirana and Raveen de Silva

KUW-U19 XI

Meet Bhavsar, Abdul Sadiq, Ethan Cheran, Muhammad Ali, Jude Saldhana, Mirza Ahmed, Mohamad Raashiq, Henry Thomas, Mohammad Bastaki, Muhammad Farooq and Talha Hassan

Match Details

SL-U19 vs KUW-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021

Date and Time: 23th December 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Although Sharjah is known for hosting high-scoring games, a more balanced fixture is expected this time around. There should be some movement on offer for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes early on. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Meet Bhavsar: Meet Bhavsar is Kuwait's best bet with the bat as he is capable of holding his own against both spin and pace. Bhavsar will be key at the top of the order. And given his wicketkeeping ability, he is a good addition to your SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Pawan Pathiraja: Pawan Pathiraja is set to bat at No.3 after a successful series against England. He is known for his big knocks in the top order and will certainly be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mirza Ahmed: A lot is expected of Mirza Ahmed, Kuwait's star all-rounder. Although he hasn't played much cricket against quality opposition, his skill-set should come into play today, making him a fine addition to your SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best young prospects in Sri Lankan cricket, even playing a few games amongst senior players on the domestic circuit. Given his wicket-taking ability, Pathirana should be a good pick for your fantasy team in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19)

Wanuja Sahan (SL-U19)

Mirza Ahmed (KUW-U19)

Important stats for SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matheesha Pathirana - 2 wickets in 2 T20s, Average: 16.50

Dunith Wellalage - 139 runs in 5 First-Class matches, Average: 17.37

Sadisha Rajapaksa - 67 runs and 3 wickets vs England U-19 in previous series

SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)

SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bhavsar, A Sadiq, C Wickramasinghe, P Pathiraja, E Cheran, D Wellalage, S Daniel, M Ahmed, Y Rodrigo, M Pathirana and W Sahan

Captain: D Wellalage. Vice-captain: P Pathiraja.

SL-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhavsar, A Sadiq, R Somarathne, P Pathiraja, J Saldhana, D Wellalage, S Daniel, M Ahmed, Y Rodrigo, M Pathirana and V Ranpul

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: D Wellalage. Vice-captain: S Daniel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar