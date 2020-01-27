SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 27th, 2020

27 Jan 2020

With a crushing victory over Japan U-19s in their final group match, Sri Lanka U-19s will try to continue the momentum when they lock horns with Nigeria U-19s in the first quarterfinal of the Plate league of U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. Sri Lanka U-19s finished at the third position in group A courtesy of their losses against India U-19s and New Zealand U-19s.

On the other hand, Nigeria U-19s could not even open their account as Australia U-19s, England U-19s and West Indies U-19s thrashed them in their respective matches. The islanders will start as the firm favourites to win this match.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between SL-U19 and NIG-U19.

SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 teams

Sri Lanka U-19s

Nipun Dananjaya (C), Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara, Ahan Wickremesinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Ravindu Rashantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Thaveesha Abhishek, M.A. Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashen Daniel, Dilum Sudeera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, L.M. Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Amshi De Silva.

Nigeria U-19s

Sylvester Okpe (C), Mohammed Taiwo, Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Miracle Akhigbe, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface, Isaac Danladi, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh.

Playing 11 Updates

Sri Lanka U-19s

Since Nipun Dananjaya's men are coming off a clinical win against Japan U-19s, they are likely to field the same playing XI once again. The Sri Lankan bowlers will look to continue their fine form from the last game as the Nigerian batsmen have not made an impact yet in this tournament. The match may end soon if the Asian heavyweights get a chance to bowl first.

Possible XI: Paranavithana, Shamaaz, Rasantha, Dananjaya, Wickramasinghe, Dinusha, Wijesinghe, Thilakaratne, Nadeeshan, Daniel and Madushanka.

Nigeria U-19s

Nigeria U-19s have been bulldozed by their opponents in the U-19 World Cup. Sylvester Okpe and his men have fallen short of expectations and they might record yet another defeat in this tournament in the Plate league quarterfinals. Mohammed Taiwo, Samuel Mba and Suleman Runsewe will have to play out of their skins to give Sri Lanka U-19s a run for their money.

Possible XI: Mba, Olaleye, Runsewe, Danladi, Akhigbe, Okpe, Jimoh, Taiwo, Aho, Uboh and Abolarin.

Match details

Sri Lanka U-19s vs Nigeria U-19s, Plate Quarter-Final 1

27th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

North-West University No.2 Ground, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Only one match has been hosted by this ground in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 and that too was abandoned by rain. Irrespective of how the pitch plays, Sri Lanka U-19s will look to field first because the rainy conditions may force the match into a no result if they bat first.

SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Kamil Mishara did not play in the match against Japan U-19s and he is unlikely to start against Nigeria U-19s after Ahan Wickramasinghe's good performances. Wickramasinghe should ideally be the preferred choice for the wicket-keeper's role.

Batsmen: Navod Paranavithana can steal the show with the bat at the top of the order. There is no bowler present in the Nigerian side who can trouble him. The same goes for Ravindu Rasantha and Nipun Dananjaya who can be the game-changers in Dream11 if Sri Lanka bat first. From the Nigerian side, only Sulaimon Runsewe is the batsman worth picking.

All-rounders: Among the all-rounders, Peter Aho from Nigeria U-19s can make the maximum impact as he had performed well against West Indies and England. From the Lankan Lions, Kavindu Nadeeshan may be a risky choice but the Dream11 team owners should not miss out on Sonal Dinusha.

Bowlers: Ashian Daniel has been pretty impressive with the ball in the U-19 World Cup. He had picked 2 wickets in the last match and so did Sudeera Thilakaratne. Nigerian skipper Sylvester Okpe is a 'must-have' in the Dream11 side after his magnificent performance against West Indies while Abdul Rahman Jimoh can be the X-factor player.

Captain: Navod Paranavithana is the prime option for captaincy if Sri Lanka bats first. In case Nipun Dananjaya and co. bowl first, Ashian Daniel becomes the top candidate for the captaincy. For the vice-captain's position, Ravindu Rasantha and Sonal Dinusha are the perfect choices.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya, Sulaimon Runsewe, Sonal Dinusha, Peter Aho, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Sylvester Okpe, Abdul Rahman Jimoh.

Captain: Navod Paranavithana, Vice-Captain: Ravindu Rasantha

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Samuel Mba, Sulaimon Runsewe, Sonal Dinusha, Peter Aho, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Sylvester Okpe, Sudeera Thilakaratne.

Captain: Ashian Daniel, Vice-Captain: Sonal Dinusha