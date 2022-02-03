SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, 5th Place Playoff

Sri Lanka U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in the fifth place playoff of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's Super League campaign came to a crash after suffering a defeat against Afghanistan in the quarterfinals by four runs. They were outstanding in the Super League playoff semi-final 1 fixture and beat South Africa by 65 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were knocked out of the quarterfinals by Australia but bounced back with an impressive win over Bangladesh in the Super League playoff semi-final 2.

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-U19 XI

Sadisha Rajapaksa, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage (c), Shevon Daniel, Sakuna Liyanage, Raveen de Silva, Anjala Bandara (wk), Ranuda Somarathne, Wanuja Sahan, Vinuja Ranpul, Treveen Mathew

PK-U19 XI

Haseebullah Khan (wk), Muhammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Abbas Ali, Qasim Akram (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Mehran Mumtaz, Awais Ali

Match Details

SL-U19 vs PK-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, 5th Place Playoff

Date and Time: February 3, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The wicket is balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. A score of 250 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s the top-scorer from the Pakistan U19 camp, having scored 244 runs in five matches at an average of 61.

Batters

R Somarathne has had a pretty strong campaign with the bat. He has amassed 125 runs and will be looking for another big knock here.

All-rounders

D Wellalage is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to influence his side’s fortunes. He has scored 224 runs in five matches at an average of 44.80. Wellalage is also the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets so far.

He could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

A Ali has been consistent and competitive with his bowling. He has picked up 14 wickets in only five games at an economy rate of 5.06.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Wellalage (SL-U19) – 815 points

A Ali (PK-U19) – 457 points

Haseebullah (PK-U19) – 410 points

M Shehzad (PK-U19) – 305 points

S Daniel (SL-U19) – 297 points

Important stats for SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Wellalage: 224 runs and 17 wickets

A Ali: 14 wickets

Haseebullah: 244 runs

M Shehzad: 93 runs and 5 wickets

R Somarathne: 125 runs

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haseebullah, R Somarathne, I Khan-Niazi, A Faseeh, S Rajapaksa, D Wellalage, M Shehzad, S Daniel, A Ali, T Mathews, M Mumtaz

Captain: D Wellalage, Vice-Captain: A Ali

SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haseebullah, R Somarathne, I Khan-Niazi, A Faseeh, Q Akram, D Wellalage, M Shehzad, S Daniel, A Ali, T Mathews, M Mumtaz

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Haseebullah, Vice-Captain: M Shehzad.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar