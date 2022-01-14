SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup 2021-22, Match 2

Sri Lanka U19 (SL-U19) will take on Scotland U19 (SCO-U19) in the second match of the U19 World Cup 2021-22 at the Everest Cricket Ground in Guyana on Friday.

Sri Lanka U19 and Scotland U19 have been drawn in a tough group alongside Australia and West Indies. The Lankans have been in fine form in the build-up to the U19 World Cup, registering consecutive victories in the warm-up games against Uganda U19 and Ireland U19. Scotland U19, on the other hand, played just a single warm-up match. They ended up losing the contest against Ireland U19 by seven wickets.

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-U19 XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Anjala Bandara (wk), Shavon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage (c), Raveen de Silva, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Traveen Mathews

SCO-U19 XI

Charlie Tear (wk), Olly Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Muhaymen Majeed, Jack Jarvis, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Aayush Dasmahapatra, Sean Fischer-Keogh

Match Details

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22, Match 2

Date and Time: 14th January, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Everest Cricket Ground, Guyana

Pitch Report

The last two matches at the Everest Cricket Ground in Guyana were low-scoring encounters. The pitch seems to favor the bowlers and batters need to spend in the middle before shifting gears. Bowling first should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Mackintosh could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can score some vital runs and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

C Wickramasinghe will look to provide Sri Lanka U19 with confident starts at the top of the order. He is also decent with the ball. Wickramasinghe has 13 runs and three wickets to his name from four games.

S Daniel can score runs at a brisk pace at the top of the order. He has scored 121 runs in the warm-up matches.

All-rounders

D Wellalage is a fantastic all-rounder who scored 24 runs and picked up four wickets in the warm-up games. He could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 fantasy side.

S Rajapaksa is a consistent performer and a must-have player in your Dream11 fantasy team. Rajapaksa scored 97 runs in the two warm-up matches, with his highest score being 75*.

Bowlers

M Pathirana is likely to lead the Lankans' bowling unit against the Windies.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Wellalage (SL-U19)

S Rajapaksa (SL-U19)

C Wickramasinghe (SL-U19)

T Mackintosh (SCO-U19)

O Davidson (SCO-U19)

Important stats for SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Wellalage: 24 runs and 4 wickets in warm-up matches

S Rajapaksa: 97 runs in warm-up matches

S Daniel: 121 runs in warm-up matches

O Davidson: 9 runs and 3 wickets in warm-up matches

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup)

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Mackintosh, C Wickramasinghe, G Gallman-Findlay, P Pathiraja, S Daniel, C Peet, D Wellalage, S Rajapaksa, M Pathirana, O Davidson, Y Rodrigo

Captain: D Wellalage. Vice-captain: S Rajapaksa.

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tear, C Wickramasinghe, G Gallman-Findlay, P Pathiraja, S Daniel, D Wellalage, J Jarvis, S Rajapaksa, O Davidson, Y Rodrigo, T Mathews

Captain: C Wickramasinghe. Vice-captain: P Pathiraja.

Edited by Samya Majumdar