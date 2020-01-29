SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 30th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With back-to-back wins from their last two matches, Sri Lanka U-19 will look to continue their momentum when they meet Scotland U-19 in the first semifinal of the plate division as part of the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

Having registered just a solitary win from their three group stage encounters, Sri Lanka entered the quarter-final stages of the plate division and quashed Nigeria by a 233-run margin that will give them some confidence heading into the semifinal.

Nipun Dananjaya and co. battle square off against Scotland next, with the latter coming off a 7-wicket victory over UAE in their last match. Although Scotland lost all their group stages encounters in this World Cup, they will be keen on finishing on a high from the plate division.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between SL-U19 and SCO-U19.

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 teams

Sri Lanka U-19s

Nipun Dananjaya (C), Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara, Ahan Wickremesinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Ravindu Rashantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Thaveesha Abhishek, M.A. Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashen Daniel, Dilum Sudeera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, L.M. Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Amshi De Silva.

Scotland U-19s

Angus Guy (C), Daniel Cairns, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Ben Davidson, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, Rory Hanley, Tom Mackintosh, Durness Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Liam Naylor, Charlie Pee, Kess Sajjad, Uzzair Shah.

Playing 11 Updates

Sri Lanka U-19s

After crushing Nigeria U-19s in their last match, it is unlikely that the team management would alter the playing XI of Sri Lanka U-19s. Ravindu Rasantha scored a magnificent hundred in the last match while Sonal Dinusha essayed a 43-run cameo in the end. Dilshan Madushanka took a five-wicket haul with the ball for the Lankans and he will hold the onus with the ball. Expect the star performers to continue their fine form in this fixture.

Possible XI: Paranavithana, Shamaaz, Rasantha, Dananjaya (C), Wickramasinghe (WK), Dinusha, Wijesinghe, Pathirana, Nadeeshan, Daniel and Madushanka.

Scotland U-19s

Daniel Cairns and Syed Shah were the best players for Scotland U-19s in the last match. Skipper Angus Guy would be delighted with his team's performance against U.A.E. U-19s which would mean that they could stick to the same playing XI for this encounter as well.

Possible XI: Shah, Ben Davidson, Mackintosh (WK), Jasper Davidson, Guy (C), Grant, Sajjad, Hanley, Naylor, Cairns and Daniel.

Match details

Sri Lanka U-19s vs Scotland U-19s, Plate Semifinal 1

30th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

North-West University Ground No.1, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Both the teams have played at this venue in this tournament. Sri Lanka U-19s crushed Japan U-19s while Scotland U-19s lost their game against Pakistan U-19s. The overcast conditions may tempt the captains to bowl first on this wicket, with the pacers set to enjoy the pace and bounce on offer.

SL-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Looking at the recent form of the wicket-keepers from both the two teams, it will be a safer option to include Tomas Mackintosh in the Dream11 side ahead of Ahan Wickramasinghe as the Scot scored a 50-ball 57 in the last match.

Batsmen: Ravindu Rasantha and Navod Parnavithana have been the brightest stars of Sri Lanka U-19's campaign. Both the youngsters have been in good form with the bat while Syed Shah has played the same role for Scotland U-19s. For the fourth batting option, the Dream11 owners can opt for either Jasper Davidson or Sri Lankan skipper Nipun Danajaya. If Scotland U-19 bat first then Davidson should be the better pick.

All-rounders: Daniel Cairns has been consistent in the World Cup, and more importantly, his 4-wicket haul in the previous game indicates that he possesses the talent to take wickets at regular intervals. Sonal Dinusha's cameo in the last match makes him a better option than Kavindu Nadeeshan for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers: Dilshan Madushanka looked in fine touch versus Nigeria as he picked up figures of 5/36 and has been vital for Sri Lanka with the new ball. Kess Sajjad has been one of the more economical bowlers for Scotland, and has picked up a couple of key wickets. Ashian Daniel did not do too well against the Nigerians but will be looking to change his fortunes against Scotland.

Captain: Ravindu Rasantha is the perfect choice for captaincy if Sri Lanka U-19 bat first. In case they bowl first, Dilshan Madushanka becomes the leading candidate. For the vice-captain's role, Daniel Cairns and Navod Paranavithana are the viable options.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Tomas Mackintosh, Ravindu Rasantha, Navod Paranavithana, Uzzair Syed Shah, Nipun Dananjaya, Jasper Davidson, Sonal Dinusha, Daniel Cairns, Dilshan Madushanka, Kess Sajjad, Ashian Daniel.

Captain: Ravindu Rasantha, Vice-Captain: Daniel Cairns

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Rasantha, Navod Paranavithana, Uzzair Syed Shah, Angus Guy, Daniel Cairns, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Chaminda Wijesinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Kess Sajjad, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Dilshan Madushanka, Vice-Captain: Navod Paranavithana