SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies U19 tour of Sri Lanka, Match 2

The 2nd test match of the West Indies U19 tour of Sri Lanka will see Sri Lanka Under 19 (SL-U19) squaring off against West Indies Under 19 (WI-U19) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Rangiri on Tuesday, September 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The last test match between these two teams ended in a draw despite Sri Lanka's aggressive batting lineup. Both teams will try to find a solution to today's match and win the series.

West Indies Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Sri Lanka Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Match Details

The 2nd test match of the West Indies U19 tour of Sri Lanka will be played on September 12 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Rangiri. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-U19 vs WI-U19, Test 2

Date and Time: 12th September 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. This is the same Pitch where the last test match between these two teams was played. A total of 863 runs were scored at a loss of 22 wickets.

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Form Guide

SL-U19 - T

WI-U19 - T

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing XI

SL-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Asitha Wanninayake, Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva (c), Lahiru Dawatage (wk), Vinuja Ranpul, Wanuja Sahan, Duvindu Ranatunga, Sahan Mihira

WI-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Adrian Weir, Stephan Pascal (c), Joshua Dorne, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Jewel Andrew (wk), Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edward, Isai Thorne, Deshawn James

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shanmuganathan

S Shanmuganathan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Andrew is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Johnson

R Nethsara and J Johnson are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Pascal played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Kalupahana

N Sealy and D Kalupahana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Thevmika is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Tharupathi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Edwards and M Tharupathi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Thorne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

D Kalupahana

D Kalupahana will bat in the middle order and also bowl a lot of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

V Thevmika

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Thevmika as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SL-U19 vs WI-U19, Test 2

V Thevmika

J Johnson

D Kalupahana

M Tharupathi

N Sealy

Sri Lanka Under 19 vs West Indies Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka Under 19 vs West Indies Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shanmuganathan

Batters: J Johnson (vc), R Nethsara, S Pascal

All-rounders: N Sealy, V Thevmika, D Kalupahana (c), S Jayawardene

Bowlers: I Thorne, M Tharupathi, N Edwards

Sri Lanka Under 19 vs West Indies Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shanmuganathan

Batters: J Johnson, R Nethsara, P Perera

All-rounders: N Sealy, V Thevmika (vc), D Kalupahana (c), T Edward

Bowlers: I Thorne, M Tharupathi, V Lahiru