SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Youth Test Match

Sri Lanka Under-19 will take on West Indies Under-19 (SL-U19 vs WI-U19) in the first youth Test of the two-match Youth Test Series on Tuesday, September 5. The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Rangiri will host this contest.

Sri Lanka Under-19 will be fueled by their recent ODI series victory and will enter the two-match Test series full of confidence. Their batters have been in fantastic form, while their bowlers have proven their strength in the ODI series.

West Indies Under-19, on the other hand, will be eager to make amends for their ODI series failure. They will be looking to bounce back and prove their ability in the longer format.

SL-U19 vs WI-U19, Match Details

The first Youth Test of the two-match Youth Test Series between Sri Lanka Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 will be played on September 5 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Rangiri. The game is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Sri Lanka Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19, Youth Test Series.

Date & Time: September 5, 2023, 10:00 am IST.

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri

SL-U19 vs WI-U19, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is generally considered batting-friendly, with a flat, hard surface that offers good bounce and pace. The ball comes onto the bat nicely on this pitch, making it relatively easy for batters to score runs, and stroke play can be rewarding if the batsmen can get themselves in.

However, as the game progresses, the pitch can begin to assist the spinners. There may be some turns on offer, especially later in the game, which could make it difficult for batters to score freely once spinners come into play.

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka Under-19 Probable Playing XI

Asitha Wanninayake, Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva (c), Lahiru Dawatage (wk), Vinuja Ranpul, Wanuja Sahan, Duvindu Ranatunga, Sahan Mihira

West Indies Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

West Indies Under-19 Probable Playing XI

Adrian Weir, Stephan Pascal (c), Joshua Dorne, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Jewel Andrew (wk), Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edward, Isai Thorne, Deshawn James

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sri Lanka U-19: D, W, D, D, W

West Indies U-19: W, D, D, W, D

Today’s SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jewel Andrew

Jewel Andrew is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's role, having consistently scored in the middle-order for West Indies. He scored 91 runs at an average of 45.50 in two matches in the recent ODI series against the same side, making him a good fantasy pick.

Top Batter Pick

Pulindu Perera

Pulindu Perera was the highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Youth ODI series and has been in fantastic form. The promising young batter has scored 174 runs at an astounding average of 58.00 in three matches, including a hundred.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nathan Sealy

Nathan Sealy is a talented left-arm spinner who can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He scored 95 runs at an average of 31.67 in his previous three matches and could be an excellent pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Edwards

Nathan Edwards was outstanding in the recently concluded Youth ODI series, displaying his ability to bowl with both pace and accuracy. He was the highest wicket-taker with eight scalps in three games and could be a guy to watch in tomorrow's game.

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Jordan Johnson

Jordan Johnson has been outstanding with the bat, showing his skills and temperament. He amassed 137 runs at an impressive average of 45.67 in three games in the recently concluded Youth ODI series. His recent form makes him an appealing captaincy option for the SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team.

Garuka Sanketh

Garuka Sanketh has been in impressive form, as seen by his performance in the recently concluded Youth ODI series, proving himself as an effective right-arm medium bowler with inswinging deliveries. He was the second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three games at an average of 20.38.

5 Must-picks for SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Shevon Daniel

Tarrique Edward

Isai Thorne

Pawan Pathiraja

Ranuda Somarathne

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 match expert tips 1st Youth Test match

Sineth Jayawardene is an excellent choice for any role in tomorrow's outing. With his ability to score points from every aspect of the game, including batting, bowling, and fielding, he is a must-have and a player to bet on.

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Jewel Andrew, H Jayasundra

Batters: Jordan Johnson, Stephan Pascal, Sineth Jayawardene

All-rounders: Vihas Thevmika, Dinura Kalupahana, Nathan Sealy

Bowlers: Garuka Sanketh, Isai Thorne, M Tharu

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL-U19 vs WI-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Jewel Andrew

Batters: Jordan Johnson, Stephan Pascal, Sineth Jayawardene

All-rounders: Vihas Thevmika, Dinura Kalupahana, Nathan Sealy, V Rajapakse

Bowlers: Nathan Edward, Isai Thorne, M Tharu