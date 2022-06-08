SL vs HH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 9

The Sorath Lions (SL) will take on the Halar Heroes (HH) in the ninth match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

The Sorath Lions have had an underwhelming start to the competition. They have lost two of their first three games and suffered a defeat in their most recent match against the Gohilwad Gladiators by three wickets. They are currently in the middle of the points table.

The Halar Heroes, meanwhile, got off to a strong start to their Saurashtra T20 campaign. They defeated the Kutch Warriors by 43 runs in the opening fixture of the tournament. However, they came up short against the Zalawad Royals, losing by 54 runs and they currently occupy fourth place in the table.

SL vs HH Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Chirag Jani, Siddhant Rana, Chirag Pathak, Sattyajeetsinh Gohil, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Abrar Shaikh, Devang Karmata, Divyaraj Chauhan, Sonu Batham, Rishi Patel, Jay Chauhan, Tarang Gohel

HH XI

Arpit Vasavada (c), Kishan Parmar, Chirag Sisodiya, Snell Patel (wk), Parth Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Kunal Karamchandani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Navneet Vora, Pranav Nandha, Sunil Yadav

Match Details

SL vs SUS, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 08 June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well and a score of 180 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s SL vs HH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Gohel is a wonderful gloveman and will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has amassed 126 runs in three matches at an average of 42.

Batters

S Rana will hope to lead his side’s batting unit. He hasn’t been able to make a major difference so far and is expected to bounce back strongly.

All-rounders

C Jani is the captain of his side and is immensely experienced. He has scored 78 runs and has also scalped three wickets. He will be a great captaincy candidate for your SL vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

S Batham has been sensational with the ball in hand. He has picked up five wickets already and will be looking to do more damage.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL vs HH Dream11 prediction team

T Gohel (SL) – 228 points

C Jani (SL) – 212 points

S Batham (SL) – 162 points

S Patel (HH) – 151 points

D Jadeja (HH) – 140 points

Important stats for SL vs HH Dream11 prediction team

T Gohel: 126 runs

C Jani: 78 runs and three wickets

S Batham: 13 runs and five wickets

S Patel: 82 runs

SL vs HH Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Gohel, S Patel, B Chudasama, N Vora, S Rana, H Jadeja, C Jani, P Chauhan, S Batham, D Jadeja, S Yadav

Captain: C Jani, Vice-Captain: T Gohel

SL vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Gohel, S Patel, B Chudasama, N Vora, S Rana, C Jani, R Patel, S Batham, D Jadeja, S Yadav, D Karamta

Captain: S Patel, Vice-Captain: S Batham

