SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Warm Up Match 

Sri Lanka Women U19 (SL-W U19) will take on Scotland Women U19 (SC-W U19) in an ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match at the Tuks Oval in Pretoria on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Sri Lanka won their first practice match against UAE. It was a comfortable win for the team by a margin of 52 runs. Meanwhile, Scotland also earned a comfortable win in their first practice match against the USA by 45 runs.

SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19, Match Details

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match between Sri Lanka Women U19 and Scotland Women U19 will be played on January 11, 2023, at Tuks Oval in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19

Date & Time: January 11, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Tuks Oval, Pretoria

SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19, Pitch Report

The pitch at Tuks Oval is likely to be sporting. While the batters will get scoring opportunities, the bowler will also reap the benefits from the wicket, especially with the new ball.

SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka-WU19 Probable Playing XI

Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Manudi Nanayakkara, Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunaratthne, Nethmi Senarathne, Vihara Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmi Nethranjali, Umaya Rathnayake, Vidushika Perera, Pamoda Shaini, and Dulanga Dissanayake.

Scotland-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Scotland-WU19 Probable Playing XI

Alisa Lister (wk), Olivia Bell, Molly Barbour-Smith, Emma Walsingham, Emily Tucker, Darcey Carter, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Katherine Fraser, Orla Montogomery, Niamh Muir, and Maisie Maciera.

SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nethimi Senarathne

Nethimi Senarathne bats in the top order for Sri Lanka and hence there is a chance that she will score some crucial runs for the team.

Batter

Olivia Bell

Olivia Bell is a key player in the batting line-up for the Scotland team. Keeping her in the fantasy XI ensures some guaranteed points for the contest.

All-rounder

Dewmi Vihanga

Dewmi Vihanga bats in the middle-order and often scores crucial runs for the team. She can also come in handy with the ball in hand.

Bowler

Katherine Fraser

Katherine Fraser is the strike bowler for Scotland. She has an uncanny knack for picking up wickets at crucial stages.

SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Olivia Bell

Olivia Bell's ability to adapt to the situation and bat accordingly will prove crucial for Scotland. Her presence in the fantasy XI will benefit in the contests.

Katherine Fraser

Katherine Fraser will be seen with the new ball for Scotland. Her ability to pick up wickets can be beneficial in fantasy contests.

SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Top Five Must Picks

Nethimi Senarathne

Olivia Bell

Dewmi Vihanga

Katherine Fraser

Vidushika Perera

SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling, so keeping more players who can contribute with the ball is advisable.

SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nethmi Senarathne

Batters: Olivia Bell, Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunarathne, Emma Walsingham

All-rounders: Darcey Carter, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmi Nethranjali

Bowlers: Katherine Fraser, Vidushika Perera, Orla Montogomery, Maisie Maciera

SL-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nethmi Senarathne

Batters: Olivia Bell, Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunarathne, Emma Walsingham

All-rounders: Darcey Carter, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmi Nethranjali

Bowlers: Katherine Fraser, Vidushika Perera, Orla Montogomery, Maisie Maciera

