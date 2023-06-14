SL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 5

The 5th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W A) squaring off against Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Wednesday, June 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W A vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka Women won their last match against UAE Women by 3 wickets. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, secured a victory against Malaysia Women by 97 runs.

Sri Lanka Women have the presence of quality players, but Bangladesh Women are likely to continue their winning momentum.

SL-W A vs BAN-W Match Details

The 5th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 14 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W A vs BAN-W, Match 5

Date and Time: 14th June 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Hong Kong Women and India Women, where a total of 72 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

SL-W A vs BAN-W Form Guide

SL-W A - W

BAN-W - W

SL-W A vs BAN-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W A Playing XI

No injury updates

Vishmi Rajapaksha, I Dulani, N Sandamini (wk), M Shehani, Nethmi Senarathne, S Sandeepani (c), Umasha Thimeshani, M Methtananda, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi

BAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, RH Jhilik (wk), Lata Mondal (c), Sultana Khatun, Fariha Islam, Dilara Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akhter Maghla

SL-W A vs BAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sandamini

N Sandamini is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. R Jhilik is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Khatun

V Rajapaksha and M Khatun are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Mostary played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Meththananda

R Khan and M Meththananda are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Shehani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Akhter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Akhter and M Akhter. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Madushani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SL-W A vs BAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Meththananda

M Methtananda will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

R Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Khan as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W A vs BAN-W, Match 5

R Khan

M Meththananda

M Khatun

M Shehani

S Khatun

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sandamini

Batters: M Khatun, S Mostary, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: R Khan (vc), M Meththananda (c), M Shehani, S Akhter, S Khatun

Bowlers: N Akter, M Akter

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Jhilik

Batters: M Khatun

All-rounders: R Khan, M Meththananda (c), M Shehani, S Akhter, S Khatun (vc)

Bowlers: S Akther, M Akter, S Sandeepani, N Madushani

