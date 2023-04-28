SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match - April 29, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) lock horns in the first game of a three-match ODI series on Saturday (April 29) at the PSS Stadium in Colombo.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh resume their international cricket commitments after taking part in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Some of their players, including Chamari Athapaththu and Jahanara Alam, played in the Fairbreak Global T20.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) – 9 credits

South Africa vs Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Chamari Athapaththu has been a stalwart of Sri Lankan cricket, so fantasy users should opt for her in their fantasy team for the SL-W vs BD-W game.

She has played 90 ODIs, racking up 2840 runs at an average of 31.91 and a strike rate of 68.89 with six hundreds and 14 half-centuries to show for her efforts. She has also picked up 27 wickets.

#2 Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) – 9 credits

West Indies vs Sri Lanka - ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Inoka Ranaweera is a genuine wicket-taker for Sri Lanka and should be picked in your fantasy team for the SL-W vs BD-W game.

The left-arm spinner has picked up 70 wickets in 65 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.34 with two four-wicket hauls to her name. She's also handy with the bat and has a top score of an unbeaten 32.

#1 Nahida Akter (BD-W) – 8 credits

Australia vs Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter is a handy bowler and should be included in your fantasy team for the SL-W vs BD-W game.

The tweaker has picked up 31 wickets in 27 innings in ODIs at an economy rate of 3.67. She also has a five-wicket haul. Akter has 103 wickets for Bangladesh in international cricket.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 contest? Nahida Akter Chamari Athapaththu 0 votes