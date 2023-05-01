SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd WODI – May 2, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will face each other in the second game of the three-match series on Tuesday, May 2. The PSS Stadium in Colombo will host the contest.

The first match didn’t produce a result after rain played spoilsport. After opting to bat first, the hosts scored 152/6 in 36.4 overs. The home team lost the early wicket of Harshitha Samarawickrama but made a comeback through a decent knock from their skipper, Chamari Athapaththu.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-W vs BD-W game:

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) – 9 credits

WBBL - Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

Chamari Athapaththu is a veteran of Sri Lankan cricket and one should pick him for the SL-W vs BD-W match. In the first game of the series, she showed her attacking instincts with the bat. Batting at No.3, Athapaththu scored 47 runs off 37 balls, with the help of eight fours and two sixes. She can also bowl handy off-breaks.

#2 Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) – 8.5 credits

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Inoka Ranaweera didn’t get a chance to bowl, but the fact that she is mightily effective with the ball can’t be denied. The left-arm spinner was excellent for Sri Lanka when the Women’s T20 World Cup took place in South Africa.

She has picked up 70 wickets from 64 innings in ODIs at an economy rate of 4.34 with two four-wicket hauls to his name.

#1 Nahida Akter (BD-W) – 8 credits

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Nahida Akter has been a genuine wicket-taker for Bangladesh and fantasy users should pick him for the SL-W vs BD-W match. She was stupendous in the first game of the series after finishing with figures of 7-2-24-3. Nahida picked up the prized wickets of Vishmi Gunaratne, Athapaththu, and Nilakshi de Silva.

Poll : Who will win the 2nd ODI match? Sri Lanka Women Bangladesh Women 0 votes