SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd WT20I – May 11, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, May 11. The Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will host the contest.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, took a 1-0 lead in the series after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets on Tuesday. After being asked to chase down 146, the Tigresses got home with a ball to spare. It remains to be seen if the hosts can make a comeback.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-W vs BD-W game:

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) – 9 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Chamari Athapaththu was in excellent form in the ODI series and has carried it into the shorter format. In the first game, she hot two fours and three sixes on her way to scoring 38 runs off 28 balls at a strike-rate of 135.71. She also bowled four overs and although she couldn’t get a wicket, she is more than handy with the ball. Athapaththu should be picked for the SL-W vs BD-W match.

#2 Nigar Sultana Joty (BD-W) – 7.5 credits

England v Bangladesh - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Nigar Sultana is one of the key performers for Bangladesh and should be picked for the SL-W vs BD-W match. She became the Player of the Match in the first T20I after she scored 75 runs off 51 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes. She is also a wicketkeeper and effected one stumping.

#1 Fahima Khatun (BD-W) – 8 credits

England v Bangladesh - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Fahima Khatun was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in the opening T20I and should be picked for the SL-W vs BD-W match. Khatun finished with figures of 4-0-20-2 and got the important wickets of Hasini Perera and Kavisha Dilhari. Sri Lankan batters found it tough to tackle her in the first game.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's SL-W vs BD-W 2nd T20I? Fahima Khatun Chamari Athapaththu 1 votes