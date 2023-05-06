SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd WODI – May 7, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) are set to lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, May 7. The Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will host the contest.

After the first game could not produce a result due to inclement weather conditions, the second game had to be rescheduled as well. Sri Lanka won the rescheduled match by 58 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The match was reduced to 30 overs per side.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and draw level in the series.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-W vs BD-W game:

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) – 9 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Chamari Athapaththu has been exceptional for Sri Lanka over the years and should be picked for the SL-W vs BD-W. She is currently the leading run-scorer of the series, having racked up 111 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 114.43.

The southpaw has struck six boundaries and four sixes on her way to scoring 64 runs off 60 balls in the second game.

#2 Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL-W) – 8.5 credits

Sri Lanka v Australia - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Fantasy users should pick Oshadi Ranasinghe in their team as she performed brilliantly in the previous match of the series. She finished with figures of 6-0-34-5 and picked up the wickets of Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Ritu Moni, and Sultana Khatun.

#1 Nahida Akter (BD-W) – 8 credits

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Nahida Akter has arguably been the standout bowler for Bangladesh in the series. She picked up three wickets in the opening match of the series and also bowled a couple of maidens. In the second game, she finished with figures of 6-0-36-1 after picking up the wicket of Anushka Sanjeewani. She also took the catch of Kavisha Dilhari.

Poll : 0 votes