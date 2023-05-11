SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd WT20I – May 12, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) are set to square off in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series on Friday, May 12. The Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will host the contest.

Sri Lanka have managed to draw level in the three-match series. On Thursday, the hosts beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to make it 1-1. After being asked to chase down 101, the home team romped home with nine balls to spare. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari remained not out to take Sri Lanka past the finish line.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-W vs BD-W game:

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL) – 9 credits

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu has been consistent throughout the series and fantasy users should definitely pick her in their teams for the SL-W vs BD-W match. She scored 33 runs off 27 balls with six fours and a six in the second game of the series before being stumped by Nigar Sultana Joty off the bowling of Rabeya Khan. If she gets going, it will be very tough to stop her.

#2 Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) – 7.5 credits

Inoka Ranaweera is among the leading wicket-takers for Sri Lanka in T20Is and should be picked for the SL-W vs BD-W match. She had a brilliant outing in the second match of the series. Ranaweera finished with figures of 3.3-0-9-2 and got the important wickets of Shamima Sultana and Fariha Trisna.

#1 Fahima Khatun (BD-W) – 8 credits

Fahima Khatun picked up two wickets in the opening T20I of the series and two in the second game as well. On Thursday, she got the wickets of Vishmi Gunaratne and Nilakshi de Silva to finish with figures of 4-0-16-2. Khatun can also add some valuable runs lower down the order.

