SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) is set to take place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Tuesday, May 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka will head into the game as the clear favorites owing to a good mix of youth and experience. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka have ample depth in all departments and will bank on home conditions as well.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have shown what they are capable of in the previous game before rain had the final say. Bangladesh will rely on the likes of Salma Khatun and Nigar Sultana to step up against the hosts.

With both teams eager to get the all-important win, an intriguing contest beckons in Colombo.

SL-W vs BD-W Match Details

Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns in the second ODI on Tuesday. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs BD-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: May 2nd, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Live Streaming: Fancode

SL-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women probable playing 11

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imeshi Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Prasadani Weerakkody (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Kavindi, Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani.

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

Shobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahnara Alam and Sultana Khatun.

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nigar Sultana (34 matches, 611 runs, Average: 23.50)

Nigar Sultana is one of Bangladesh Women's best batters with 611 runs in 34 matches. He is averaging 23.50 despite batting in different positions. She also had a fine Women's T20 World Cup campaign earlier in the year, scoring 123 runs in four matches.

Given her ability and recent form, Sultana is a good pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harshitha Samarawickrama (19 matches, 419 runs, Average: 22.05)

Harshitha Samarawickrama is a fine batting talent, with 419 runs in 19 ODIs. She is averaging only 22.05 with a fifty to her name as well. Although she did not score many runs in the first ODI, Harshitha is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, making her a fine addition to your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ritu Moni (30 matches, 305 runs, 13 wickets)

Ritu Moni has had her moments in this format, scoring 305 runs and 13 wickets in 30 matches. Ritu was economical in the previous game with figures of 5.4-0-18-0 holding her in good stead.

With Ritu likely to play a prominent role with the bat, she is a good pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Oshadi Ranasinghe (30 matches, 25 wickets, Average: 36.24)

Oshadi Ranasinghe is an experienced campaigner with 25 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 36.24. Ranasinghe can also add value with the bat, scoring 14 runs in the first ODI.

Given the conditions on offer, Ranasinghe could be a brilliant pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

SL-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is one of the best players in Sri Lankan Women's cricket history and for good reason. She has 2887 runs in 91 innings with 20 scores of fifty or more. Athapaththu also scored a 37-ball 47 in the first ODI, holding her in high regard.

With the Sri Lankan captain also adding value with the ball, she is a brilliant captaincy pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Nahida Akter

Nahida Akter put in a good shift in the first ODI with figures of 3/24 before rain played spoilsport. Nahida has 34 wickets in 30 matches with an economy of 3.66. Given the conditions and her skill set, Nahida Akter is a top choice as captain or vice-captain for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Chamari Athapaththu 47(37) in the previous game Kavisha Dilhari 30(50) in the previous game Nahida Akter 3/24 in the previous game

SL-W vs BD-W match expert tips

Kavisha Dilhari has been great in this format, scoring 214 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.57. Dilhari also has six wickets in 10 innings at an economy rate of 4.33. With Dilhari bound to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, she is a fine pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Sultana (vc), S Sultana

Batters: F Hoque, L Mondal, H Samarawickrama

All-rounders: C Athapaththu (c), O Ranasinghe, R Moni, K Dilhari

Bowlers: I Ranaweera, N Akter

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana

Batters: F Hoque, S Mostary, V Gunaratne, H Samarawickrama (vc)

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, O Ranasinghe, S Khatun, K Dilhari

Bowlers: I Ranaweera, N Akter (c)

