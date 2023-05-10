SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) is set to take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh started the series win a fine win, courtesy of a Nigar Sultana fifty. They have a decent roster capable of holding their own against any side and will fancy their chances of sealing a series win.

As for Sri Lanka, they will rely on Chamari Athapaththu to lead from the front with the likes of Harshitha Madavi and Oshadi Ranasinghe also being key to their fortunes.

With the outcome of the series possibly on the line, an entertaining game beckons in Colombo.

SL-W vs BD-W Match Details

Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns in the second T20I on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs BD-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: May 11th, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Live Streaming: Fancode

SL-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women probable playing 11

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Kavindi, Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani.

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

Shobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Fahima Khatun, Rubya Haider, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Fariha Trisna and Sultana Khatun.

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nigar Sultana (75 off 51 in the previous game)

Nigar Sultana has been brilliant of late and was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring 75 runs off 51 balls. Sultana has 1423 runs in 74 matches at an average of 26.35.

Given her experience and form, Sultana should be a must-have in your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harshitha Samarawickrama (45 off 44 in the previous game)

Harshitha Samarawickrama had a good outing for Sri Lanka in the previous game. She scored 45 runs off just 44 balls, anchoring the Sri Lankans to a defendable total.

With Samarawickrama capable of scoring big runs in the middle order, she is a top pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ritu Moni (33 off 23 in the previous game)

Ritu Moni was another top performer in the previous game, albeit for Bangladesh. She scored 33 runs off just 23 balls in the middle order, guiding Bangladesh to a historic win.

With Ritu adding value with the ball as well, she is a good addition to your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Oshadi Ranasinghe (1/39 in the previous game)

Oshadi Ranasinghe did not have a great outing in the first T20I. Even though she picked up a wicket, she conceded 39 runs in her spell. However, Ranasinghe was one of the top bowlers in the ODI series, taking five wickets in two matches.

Given her experience and the conditions on offer, Ranasinghe should be a brilliant pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

SL-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu showed glimpses of form in the previous game, scoring a 28-ball 38. She has a heap of experience under her belt and is known for scoring big runs at the top of the order.

With Athapaththu due for a big score at the top of the order, she is a fine pick as captain or vice-captain for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction.

Nahida Akter

Nahida Akter has been impressive on this tour so far, picking up five wickets across three white-ball matches. In the previous game, Nahida had figures of 1/35, impressing in patches.

With Nahida likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a brilliant captaincy choice for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Chamari Athapaththu 38(28) in the previous game Udeshika Prabodhani 1/7 in the previous game Nahida Akter 1/35 in the previous game

SL-W vs BD-W match expert tips

Vishmi Gunaratne is a talented youngster who played for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup earlier in the year as well. Vishmi scored only 11 runs off eight balls in the previous game but looked good during her brief stay.

Given her ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, Gunaratne is a top pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana

Batters: Shobana Mostary, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter (vc)

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Fahima Khatun

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Shobana Mostary, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne (c)

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter

Bowlers: Udeshika Prabodhani, Fahima Khatun

