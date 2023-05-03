SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) is set to take place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction.

After two rain-affected matches, it comes down to the final ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Lankans will start as the favorites owing to a good mix of youth and experience. They will rely on the likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Oshadi Ranasinghe to step up in their pursuit of a win.

However, Bangladesh are no pushovers with a well-balanced side to fall back on. Despite their lack of experience in the format, Bangladesh will rely on the spin-friendly conditions on offer to come through for them.

With both teams keen on sealing a series win, a cracker of a contest beckons in Colombo.

SL-W vs BD-W Match Details

Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns in the third ODI on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs BD-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: May 4th, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Live Streaming: Fancode

SL-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women probable playing 11

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imeshi Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Prasadani Weerakkody (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Kavindi, Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani.

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

Shobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahnara Alam and Sultana Khatun.

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nigar Sultana (34 matches, 611 runs, Average: 23.50)

Nigar Sultana is one of Bangladesh's go-to batters with 611 runs in 34 matches. She has an average of 23.50 despite not getting a consistent run in the top order.

Given her ability to score big runs, Sultana is a good addition to your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harshitha Samarawickrama (19 matches, 419 runs, Average: 22.05)

Harshitha Samarawickrama did not score many runs in the first ODI but remains a valuable asset. She has 419 runs in 19 matches with an average of 22.05.

With Harshitha likely to continue batting at the top of the order, she is a top pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shorna Akter (4 T20I matches, 59 runs, 2 wickets)

Shorna Akter is one of Bangladesh's brightest young prospects with both the bat and ball. Shorna broke out in the ICC U-19 T20 World Cup earlier in the year, scoring 153 runs and picking a few wickets as well.

Given her all-round ability and the conditions on offer, Shorna is a fine pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Oshadi Ranasinghe (30 matches, 25 wickets, Average: 36.24)

Oshadi Ranasinghe is known for her economical spells and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs. Ranasinghe has 25 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 36.24.

With Ranasinghe likely to play a prominent role with the ball, she is a good pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

SL-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu showed signs of form in her last outing with the bat, scoring 47 runs off 37 balls. She has a heap of experience to fall back on with a penchant for big scores in the top order.

With Athapaththu capable of holding her own with the ball as well, she is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Nahida Akter

Nahida Akter was another top performer in this first ODI before rain played spoilsport. Nahida picked up three wickets, including that of Chamari Athapaththu.

Given her skill set and form coming into this game, Akter is a viable captaincy choice for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Chamari Athapaththu 47(37) in the previous game Kavisha Dilhari 30(50) in the previous game Nahida Akter 3/24 in the previous game

SL-W vs BD-W match expert tips

Jahnara Alam is Bangladesh's lead pacer and showed glimpses of her ability in the first ODI with figures of 1/35 in her six overs. With Alam capable of picking key wickets in the powerplay and death overs, she is a decent choice for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana

Batters: M Khatun, H Samarawickrama

All-rounders: C Athapaththu (c), O Ranasinghe, K Dilhari, S Akter

Bowlers: U Prabodhani, I Ranaweera, J Alam, N Akter (vc)

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana (vc)

Batters: F Hoque, H Samarawickrama

All-rounders: C Athapaththu (c), O Ranasinghe, K Dilhari, R Moni

Bowlers: U Prabodhani, I Ranaweera, F Khatun, N Akter

Poll : 0 votes