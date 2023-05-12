SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Friday, May 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka bounced back in style in the previous game with a seven-wicket win. Their bowling unit was on song, while their top-order duo of Harshitha Madavi and Chamari Athapaththu impressed with the bat.

The Sri Lankans will fancy their chances of a series win but will not take the tourists lightly. Bangladesh's bowling attack has been decent on this tour and will be pivotal to their fortunes.

With the outcome of the series hanging in the balance, an entertaining game beckons in Colombo.

SL-W vs BD-W Match Details

Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns in the third T20I on Friday. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs BD-W, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: May 12th, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Live Streaming: Fancode

SL-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women probable playing 11

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Kavindi, Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani.

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

Shobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Fahima Khatun, Rubya Haider, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Fariha Trisna and Sultana Khatun.

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nigar Sultana (2 matches, 82 runs, Average: 82.00)

NIgar Sultana is the top run-scorer in the series with 82 runs in two matches. Although she did not score many runs in the previous game, her fifty in the first T20I remains the top performance in this series.

Given her recent form and knack for scoring big runs, Sultana is a top pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harshitha Samarawickrama (2 matches, 74 runs, Average: 74.00)

Harshitha Samarawickrama has been Sri Lanka's best batter this series with scores of 45 and 29. She has some experience under her belt, having played in 39 T20Is and scoring 701 runs.

Given her form, Harshitha is a fine pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ritu Moni (2 matches, 38 runs, 0 wickets)

Ritu Moni has shown glimpses of her ability in the series, scoring 38 runs in two matches. Although she has not been asked to bowl, Ritu is striking at over 100 with the bat, holding her in good stead.

With Ritu capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, she is a viable choice for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Oshadi Ranasinghe (1/26 in the previous game)

Oshadi Ranasinghe has two wickets in two matches in the series, impressing in patches. She has been in fairly good form in recent weeks, even picking up five wickets in the ODI series.

With Ranasinghe having some experience to fall back on, she is a must-have in your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

SL-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu has been decent in both matches this series. She has scores of 33 and 38, holding her in good stead. She is an experienced batter with a T20I hundred to her credit as well, making her a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Nahida Akter

Nahida Akter is a talented bowler who has 73 wickets in 63 T20Is. She is averaging 16.15 with an economy rate of 5.60 to show for her efforts as well. With Nahida likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a brilliant captaincy pick for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Chamari Athapaththu 33(27) in the previous game Udeshika Prabodhani 2/21 in the previous game Nigar Sultana 82 runs in 2 matches

SL-W vs BD-W match expert tips

Kavisha Dilhari was the Player of the Match in the previous game, picking up two wickets and scoring 20 runs. Although her form has been inconsistent of late, Dilhari adds balance to the Sri Lankan side. Given the conditions on offer, Dilhari is a good choice for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Shobana Mostary, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter (vc), Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Udeshika Prabodhani, Fahima Khatun

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana (vc)

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Kavisha Dilhari, Rabeya Khan

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Fahima Khatun

Poll : 0 votes