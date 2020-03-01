SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Mar 2nd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Asian rivals, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh look to salvage some pride in their final ICC Women's T20 World Cup League Match as they face each other on Monday. Both teams haven't won a match in their three games although they have impressed in patches. While Sri Lanka did give hosts Australia a run for their money, Bangladesh nearly pulled off the upset of the tournament against New Zealand on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper although Sri Lanka given their experience are the favourites. All in all, a very competitive game is in store with both sides looking to avoid the wooden spoon in Group A.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SL-W vs BD-W Teams:

SL-W vs BD-W Teams

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Atapaththu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Sashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara.

Bangladesh Women

Salma Khatun (C), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Khadija-Tul-Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Haque, Nahida Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, and Sobhana Mostary

Playing 11 Updates

Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka could bring back Ama Kanchana for Sathya Sandeepani for their last league game. Although they did end up losing to India on Saturday, the likes of Kavisha Dilhari and Udeshika Prabodhani did impress with bat and ball respectively. The Sri Lankan batting unit revolves around Chamari Atapaththu with Harshitha Madavi and Hansima Karunaratne expected to feature in the middle order. With the pitch being on the slower side, Sashikala Siriwardene will be crucial as she looks to end her international career on a high against Bangladesh.

Possible XI: Atapaththu (C), Thimashini, Madavi, Karunaratne, Sanjeewani(WK), Siriwardene, Hasini, de Silva, Prabodhani, Kanchana/Sandeepani and Dilhari.

Bangladesh Women

After nearly pulling off an improbable win against heavyweights New Zealand, Bangladesh shouldn't be making any changes to their side. Their bowlers were on song against the White Ferns as Ritu Moni and Salma Khatun picked seven wickets between them to restrict the opposition to just 91. While more of the same is expected of the bowlers, the batter will be expected to put on a better show this time around. The onus is upon Nigar Sultana and Murshida Khatun to come up with a sizable contribution against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh has sufficient depth in the batting unit which should serve them well in this must-win clash in Melbourne.

Possible XI: Murshida, Ayasha, Ritu, Sultana (WK), Fargana, Salma (C), Jahanara, Rumana, Mostary, Fahima and Panna.

Match Details

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 17

Advertisement

2nd March 2020, 5:30 AM IST

Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

As seen in two games played on Saturday, the pitch is on the slower side with the batters having to bide their time in the middle before going big. Spinners will be essential on this surface with the pacers also reverting to off-pace deliveries. Batting first and making good use of the batting conditions would be the ideal option with 140 being a potentially match-winning score.

SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Nigar Sultana has been one of Bangladesh's best performers in the tournament so far. She has scored 75 runs in the three games and also adds value with her keeping skills. With Anushka Sanjeewani's form deserting her, Nigar Sultana should be picked as the lone wicket-keeper in the fantasy team.

Batters: Murshida Khatun and Harshitha Madavi are reliable options for this game with both of them showing glimpses of what they are capable of. Along with Hasini Perera, they should find a place in the fantasy team. Another viable selection would be that of Nilakshi de Silva, who could score some quick runs in the middle overs on Monday. If an extra Bangladesh batter were to be picked, Fargana Hoque is a good option with the middle order batter looking to amends for a poor showing against New Zealand.

All-rounders: Chamari Atapaththu is a must-have in the side with the southpaw getting runs in all of Sri Lanka's matches so far. Along with 124 runs, Atapaththu is also quite capable with the ball and should make an impact on what is a sluggish wicket. On the other hand, Ritu Moni had a brilliant outing against New Zealand as she scored ten runs and picked four wickets in the middle overs. While her all-round performance warrants a spot in the fantasy side, one could back Sashikala Siriwardene to come good as well with this being her last game for Sri Lanka.

Bowlers: Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun has done an admirable job with the ball in this tournament. She has accounted for six wickets so far and looks good for more on Monday. Along with Udeshika Prabodhani, Salma Khatun is a must-have in the fantasy team. Jahanara Alam hasn't performed for Bangladesh with the star pacer proving a touch expensive. However, she can pick a wicket or two against the Sri Lankans and should be back for this game with Panna Ghosh being a viable alternative to her.

Captain: Chamari Atapaththu is the obvious choice for this game. The Sri Lankan captain has scored 124 runs and also picked two wickets with her medium pace so far which makes her a worth-while option for this game. While Ritu Moni's all-round performance against New Zealand at this very venue also holds her in good stead, Murshida Khatun could also be picked as a multiplier option with the opener due for a big knock.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Nigar Sultana, Harshitha Madavi, Murshida Khatun, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Udeshika Prabodhani, Salma Khatun and Panna Ghosh.

Captain: Chamari Atapaththu, Vice-Captain: Ritu Moni

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Nigar Sultana, Harshitha Madavi, Murshida Khatun, Nilakshi de Silva, Chamari Atapaththu, Sashikala Siriwardene, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Udeshika Prabodhani, Salma Khatun and Fargana Hoque.

Captain: Chamari Atapaththu, Vice-Captain: Murshida Khatun