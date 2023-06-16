SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 10

The 10th match of the Women's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) squaring off against Malaysia Women (ML-W) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Friday, June 16.

Sri Lanka Women won their last match against UAE Women by three wickets. Malaysia Women, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches.

Malaysia Women will give it their all to win the match, but Sri Lanka Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

SL-W vs ML-W Match Details

The 10th match of the Women's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 16 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST.

The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs ML-W, Match 10

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 69 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

SL-W vs ML-W Form Guide

SL-W: W

ML-W: L L

SL-W vs ML-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sathya Sandeepani (c), Umesha Thimashini, Vishmi Gunaratne, Imesha Dulani, Nimesha Madushani, Rashmi Silva, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Nilakshana Sandamini (wk), Madushika Methtananda, Kaushani Nuthyangana

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Wan Julia, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mas Elysa (c), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Yusrina Yaakop (wk), Aina Najwa, Christina Baret, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela

SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper: N Sandamini

N Sandamini is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for the SL-W vs ML-W match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. W Julia is another good pick for this nail-biting match.

Batters: V Rajapaksha

M Elysa and V Rajapaksha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Dulani played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for the SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders: M Ismail

M Meththananda and M Ismail are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Hamizah is another good pick for the SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 team.

Bowlers: A Elessa

The top bowler picks for the SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 team are N Madushani and A Elessa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sandeepani is another good pick.

SL-W vs ML-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ismail

M Ismail will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in the SL-W vs ML-W match.

M Meththananda

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Meththananda as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs ML-W, Match 10

M Ismail

M Meththananda

N Madushani

A Elessa

M Shehani

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sandamani

Batters: M Elysa, I Dulani, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: M Meththananda, M Ismail, M Shehani, A Hamizah

Bowlers: A Elessa, N Madushani, S Sandeepani

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sandamani

Batters: I Dulani, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: M Meththananda, M Ismail, M Shehani

Bowlers: A Elessa, N Madushani, S Sandeepani, T Sewwandi, N Dania

Poll : 0 votes