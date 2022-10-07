SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Match 14

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will take on Malaysia Women (ML-W) in the 14th match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka Women have been in good form. They started their campaign with a loss against India Women before recording big wins over UAE Women and Thailand Women. They are currently fourth in the points table. Malaysia Women, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the standings, having lost all four of their games so far.

SL-W vs ML-W Match Details, Women’s Asia Cup 2022

The 14th match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women will be played on October 8 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs ML-W, 14th Match, Women’s Asia Cup 2022

Date & Time: October 8th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SL-W vs ML-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners have found assistance and performed really well here. The pacers have also found a bit of movement with the new ball.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 123

Average 2nd-innings score: 93

SL-W vs ML-W Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Sri Lanka Women: W, W, L

Malaysia Women: L, L, L, L

SL-W vs ML-W Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing XI: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Atapattu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Oshadi Ranasinghe.

Malaysia Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malaysia Women Probable Playing XI: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Noor Hayati Zakaria.

Today’s SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anushka Sanjeewani (3 matches, 23 runs)

Anushka Sanjeewani is good behind the stumps and can chip in with some useful runs as well. She has scored 23 runs in the competition so far, getting dismissed just once.

Top Batter Pick

Nilakshi de Silva (3 matches, 61 runs)

Nilakshi de Silva has looked in decent touch with the bat in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. She has accumulated 61 runs in three innings while striking at 122.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mahirah Izzati Ismail (4 matches, 3 wickets)

Mahirah Izzati has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.07. She can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Inoka Ranaweera (3 matches, 3 wickets)

Inoka Ranaweera has been bowling really well in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. She has picked up three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 5.45.

SL-W vs ML-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Harshitha Madavi (3 matches, 144 runs)

Harshitha Madavi has been in top form with the bat in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. The Sri Lankan Women’s opener has amassed 144 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 111.62.

Chamari Atapattu (3 matches, 23 runs, 1 wicket)

Chamari Atapattu is yet to fire in the competition. She has mustered just 23 runs and has one wicket to her name. However, she is a star player and can make a huge all-round impact.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Harshitha Madavi 144 runs in 3 matches Chamari Atapattu 23 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Inoka Ranaweera 3 wickets in 3 matches Mahirah Izzati Ismail 3 wickets in 4 matches Kavisha Dilhari 3 wickets in 3 matches

SL-W vs ML-W match expert tips

Sri Lanka Women will start as overwhelming favorites and hence, picking seven of their players could be the way to go. Moreover, the all-rounders and bowlers may be crucial picks in the SL-W vs ML-W game.

SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Harshitha Madavi (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Elsa Hunter

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Kavisha Dilhari, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera (vc), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sasha Azmi

SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Ainna Hamizah Hashim

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu (c), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe (vc), Sasha Azmi

