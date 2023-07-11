SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Pitch Report for New Zealand Women tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Sri Lanka (SL-W) will square off against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the third T20I match of the New Zealand Women's tour of Sri Lanka at P Sara Oval in Colombo on Wednesday, July 12. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

New Zealand Women's journey in the ODI series ended on a sour note, as they were unable to find the right rhythm and ultimately suffered a 1-2 defeat. They bounced back in the T20I series, winning by 2-0 to maintain their reputation as one of the world's finest T20 sides.

Meanwhile, the hosts hope to carry forward their momentum from the ODI series to end the T20I series on a high note.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Details, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I of the New Zealand Women's Tour of Sri Lanka 2023 will be played on July 12 at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. The match is set to take place at 10 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs NZ-W, New Zealand Women tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: July 12, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SL-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report, 3rd T20I

The bowlers should enjoy the track at the P Sara Oval. Pacers are expected to find swing on the pitch in the first few overs, while spinners will likely dominate in the middle overs. Setting the total on the board would be preferred, as the average score here is 112 runs.

Last 2 matches (This Series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 112

Average second-inning score: 113

SL-W vs NZ-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sri Lanka Women: W-W-L-L-L

New Zealand Women: W-W-L-L-W

SL-W vs NZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing 11

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

New Zealand Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand Women Probable Playing 11

Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anushka Sanjeewani (36 runs in two matches, Average: 36.00)

Anushka has failed to put up an effective innings despite getting a start in both games. She has scored 36 runs at an average of 36.00 in two games and will be looking for a big score in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Pick

Suzie Bates (96 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches, Average: 48.00)

Suzie Bates has had a decent series so far, scoring 96 runs and taking one wicket in two matches. With Bates likely to do both jobs again, she could be a decent pick for your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (67 runs & two wickets in two matches, Average: 67.00)

Amelia Kerr has been in fine form for New Zealand, scoring 67 runs and picking up two wickets in two matches. While Amelia has identified herself in the middle overs with her effective leg-break bowling, she could be a key addition to your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lea Tahuhu (Four wickets in two matches; Average: 8.50)

Lea Tahuhu is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing T20I series with four scalps at an average of 8.50 and an economy rate of 5.67 in two games. She's a must-have for your fantasy team.

SL-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu was in fine form in the recently concluded ODI series, amassing 248 runs and registering two hundreds. The Sri Lankan all-rounder is hoping to replicate her form in the shortest format. She is an excellent captaincy choice for your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine is another outstanding all-rounder from New Zealand who performed wonderfully in the ODI series, amassing 194 runs and taking three wickets. Devine is another must-have in your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team as she looks for another strong performance.

5 Must-picks for SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Maddy Green

Harshitha Samarawickrama

Nilakshi de Silva

Georgia Plimmer

Leigh Kasperek

SL-W vs NZ-W match expert tips

The likes of Kavisha Dilhari and Leigh Kasperek are two of the best all-rounders and have been consistent performers in the tournament. They could make an ideal multiplier selection for your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team, along with Sophie Devine, Chamari Athapaththu, Amelia Kerr, and Suzie Bates.

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Head-To-Head League

SL-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Kavisha Dilhari, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers: Eden Carson, I Fernando, Lea Tahuhu

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Grand League

SL-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Kavisha Dilhari, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers: Eden Carson, I Fernando, Lea Tahuhu

