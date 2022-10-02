SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match 4

Sri Lanka Women will take on United Arab Emirates Women in match number four of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Sunday (October 2).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Sri Lanka Women suffered a 41-run defeat on the opening day of this tournament. They were bowled out for 109 while chasing 151 as only three of their batters got into double figures.

Meanwhile, this is the first game of the tournament for United Arab Emirates Women. They recently played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 and got two wins and three losses.

SL-W vs UAE-W, Match Details

The fourth match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 between Sri Lanka Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be played on October 2 at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL-W vs UAE-W

Date & Time: October 2, 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Pitch Report

Two games have been played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet in this tournament. Thailand Women were bowled out for 82 in the first game and Bangladesh Women chased it down with 50 balls to spare.

India Women defended 150 easily. Thus, we could have a good batting track on offer but there could be something in it for the bowlers as well.

SL-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing XI: Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

United Arab Emirates Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

United Arab Emirates Women Probable Playing XI: Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rithika Rajith.

Today’s SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Theertha Satish

Theertha Satish has been in good touch with the bat. She accumulated 130 runs in five innings in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022.

Top Batter Pick

Harshitha Madavi

Harshitha Madavi bats at the top of the order for Sri Lanka Women and she seemed to be in solid form. She scored 26 off 20 balls in a knock that included five fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Esha Rohit Oza

Esha Rohit Oza has a fabulous record in T20Is. She has aggregated 1119 runs at an average of 32.91 and a strike-rate of 121.76. Oza has also taken 25 scalps with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Sugandika Kumari

Sugandika Kumari bowled a tight spell against India Women. She took one wicket and conceded just 26 runs from her quota of four overs.

SL-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Atapattu

Chamari Atapattu didn’t really fire in the game against India. She scored just five runs and took one wicket in the only over she bowled. However, Atapattu can have a huge all-round impact.

Oshadi Ranasinghe

Oshadi Ranasinghe was the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Women in their first game of this tournament. She returned with figures of 3/32 from her four-over spell.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Chamari Atapattu (SL-W)

Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL-W)

Harshitha Madavi (SL-W)

Samaira Dharnidharka (UAE-W)

Esha Rohit Oza (UAE-W)

SL-W vs UAE-W match expert tips

The top names from Sri Lanka Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be the top captaincy contenders. The likes of Chamari Atapattu, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Harshitha Madavi for Sri Lanka while Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Esha Rohit Oza and Samaira Dharnidharka for United Arab Emirates Women.

SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women - Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Theertha Satish

Batters: Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Atapattu

Bowlers: Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari

SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women - Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Theertha Satish

Batters: Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Esha Rohit Oza, Chaya Mughal, Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Atapattu

Bowlers: Samaira Dharnidharka, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari

