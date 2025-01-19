SL-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 7

The seventh match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Sri Lanka Women Under 19 (SL-WU19) squaring off against Malaysia Women Under 19 (MY-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 is one of the top asian contenders for the trophy. They outplayed most of their competitors in the recent T20I series. Malaysia Women Under 19, on the other hand, have decent middle order and can create trouble for Sri Lanka Women Under 19.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SL-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Match Details

The seventh match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 19 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-WU19 vs MY-WU19, 7th match

Date and Time: 19th January, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

SL-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Form Guide

SL-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

MY-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

SL-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Probable Playing XI

SL-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Manudi Nanayakkara ©, Rashmika Sewwandi, Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Limansa Thilakaratne, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Hiruni Kumari, Rashmi Nethranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Sanjana Kavindi, Danuli Thennakoon, Dahami Saneth

MY-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Nur Isma Dania, Siti Nazwah, Nuriman Hidayah, Fatin Faqihah Adani, Marsya Qistina, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Nur Dania Syuhada ©, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Irdina Beh, Nur Aliya, Suabika Manivannan

SL-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nisansala

S Nisansala is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. N Yean Alik is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

L Thilakarathne

S Kavindi and L Thilakarathne are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. L Thilakarathne will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. N Hidayah is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

N Dania

N Dania and S Manivannan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. N Dania will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. M Nanayakkara is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Gimhani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Gimhani and C Praboda. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. S Gimhani will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. R Nethranjali is another good bowler pick for today's match.

SL-WU19 vs MY-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

N Dania

N Dania is in top form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches.

M Nanayakkara

M Nanayakkara is the most crucial pick from the Sri Lanka Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SL-WU19 vs MY-WU19, 7th match

M Nanayakkara

N Dania

S Gimhani

R Sewwandi

L Thilakarathne

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 vs Malaysia Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 vs Malaysia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nisansala, N Yean

Batters: L Thilakarathne, S Kavindi

All-rounders: M Nanayakkara, N Dania, R Sewwandi, S Manivannan

Bowlers: S Gimhani, C Praboda, R Nethranjali

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 vs Malaysia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nisansala

Batters: L Thilakarathne

All-rounders: M Nanayakkara, N Dania, R Sewwandi, S Manivannan, H Hansika

Bowlers: S Gimhani, C Praboda, R Nethranjali, N Isma

