SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will see Sri Lanka Women Under 19 (SL-WU19) squaring off against Scotland Women Under 19 (SC-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, January 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 have won two of their last three matches. They lost their last match to India Women Under 19 by 60 runs. Scotland Women Under 19, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will be played on January 26 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19, 5th match

Date and Time: 26th January, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between Sri Lanka Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19, where a total of 176 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Form Guide

SL-WU19 - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

SC-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Probable Playing XI

SL-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Manudi Nanayakkara ©, Rashmika Sewwandi, Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Limansa Thilakaratne, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Hiruni Kumari, Rashmi Nethranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Sanjana Kavindi, Danuli Thennakoon, Dahami Saneth

SC-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Charlotte Nevard, Molly Barbour Smith, Amelie Baldie, Gabriella Fontenla, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Pippa Kelly, Emma Walsingham, Pippa Sproul (wk), Niamh Muir ©, Nayma Sheikh

SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Sproul

P Sproul is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 81 runs in the last three matches. S Nisansala is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

S Kavindi

D Sanethma and S Kavindi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Kavindi will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. She has smashed 73 runs in the last three matches. N Muir is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Nanayakkara

N Shaikh and M Nanayakkara are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. M Nanayakkara will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken 3 wickets and smashed 53 runs in the last three matches. A Baldie is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Maciera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Praboda and M Maciera. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. C Praboda will complete her quota of overs and has already taken 7 wickets in the last three matches. L Thilakarathne is another good bowler pick for today's match.

SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

C Praboda

C Praboda is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches.

M Maciera

M Maciera is the most crucial pick from the Scotland Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SL-WU19 vs SC-WU19, 5th match

M Nanayakkara

M Maciera

C Praboda

L Thilakarathne

N Shaikh

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Sproul

Batters: S Kavindi

All-rounders: N Shaikh, A Baldie, R Sewwandi, M Nanayakkara

Bowlers: C Praboda, M Maciera, L Thilakarathne, A Thalagune, P Methsara

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Sproul

Batters: S Kavindi

All-rounders: N Shaikh, A Baldie, M Nanayakkara

Bowlers: C Praboda, M Maciera, L Thilakarathne, A Thalagune, P Methsara, G Fontela

