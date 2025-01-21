SL-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Sri Lanka Women Under 19 (SL-WU19) squaring off against West Indies Women Under 19 (WI-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, January 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 won their first match of the tournament against Malaysia Women Under 19 by 139 runs. West Indies Women Under 19, on the other hand, lost their first match to India Women Under 19 by nine wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SL-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Match Details

The 15th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 21 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-WU19 vs WI-WU19, 15th match

Date and Time: January 21, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

The last match played at this venue was between West Indies Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19, where a total of 91 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

SL-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Form Guide

SL-WU19 - W

WI-WU19 - L

SL-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Probable Playing XI

SL-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Manudi Nanayakkara ©, Rashmika Sewwandi, Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Limansa Thilakaratne, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Hiruni Kumari, Rashmi Nethranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Sanjana Kavindi, Danuli Thennakoon, Dahami Saneth

WI-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Brianna Harricharan, Asabi Callendar, Abigail Bryce, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Amrita Ramtahal, Aaliyah Weekes, Kristen Sutherland, Denella Creese (wk), Jahzara Claxton, Samara Ramnath (c), Kenika Cassar

SL-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nisansala

S Nisansala is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. K Sutherland is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

L Thilakarathne

S Kavindi and L Thilakarathne are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. L Thilakarathne will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She made two runs and took two wickets in the last match. D Sanethma is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Nanayakkara

R Sewwandi and M Nanayakkara are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. M Nanayakkara will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She smashed 14 runs and took two wickets in the last match. H Hansika is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

C Praboda

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Gimhani and C Praboda. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. C Praboda will complete her quota of overs and can pick up a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. She took three wickets in the last match. J Claxton is another good bowler for today's match.

SL-WU19 vs WI-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

C Praboda

C Praboda is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She took three wickets in the last match.

M Nanayakkara

M Nanayakkara is the most crucial pick from the Sri Lanka Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She smashed 14 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SL-WU19 vs WI-WU19, 15th match

M Nanayakkara

C Praboda

S Kavindi

R Sewwandi

L Thilakarathne

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nisansala

Batters: L Thilakarathne, S Kavindi

All-rounders: M Nanayakkara, R Sewwandi, S Ramnath, A Callender, H Hansika

Bowlers: S Gimhani, C Praboda, J Claxton

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nisansala

Batters: L Thilakarathne, S Kavindi, D Sanethma

All-rounders: M Nanayakkara, R Sewwandi, S Ramnath, H Hansika

Bowlers: S Gimhani, C Praboda, J Claxton

