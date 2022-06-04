SL-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 9

Sri Lanka XI (SL-XI) will take on Pakistan XI (PAK-XI) in the ninth match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Sunday.

Sri Lanka made a strong start to the tournament, winning both games and accumulating four crucial points.

Pakistan, too, have had a successful tournament, winning two games in a row. They will be confident going into this game after defeating India by 12 runs in a Super Over.

SL-XI vs PAK-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-XI XI

Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Shehan Shashika (wk), Ahilan Ratnam, Asanka Silva, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Manjula Prasan, Mohamed Simsan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith

PAK-XI XI

Muhammad Kashif (c), Muhammad Khalid, Adnan Idrees, Ali Zaheer Udin, Muhammad Ameen, Bilal Tahir, Haroon Shahid, Sibtain Raza Shah, Usman Waheed (wk), Shahrukh Quddus, Imran Ali

Match Details

SL-XI vs PAK-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 5th June, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

There has been some movement on the pitch at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in recent matches. The pacers, on the other hand, have had some success with the new ball. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today’s SL-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shehan Shashika: Shashika's previous two outings did not go as expected. However, he's a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score handy runs in the middle order.

Batters

Ravindu Sanjeewa: He was sensational with the ball in his previous outing against Kuwait XI, taking four wickets at an average of just 1.75 while also scoring 28 runs. Given his all-round abilities, he could be a multiplier pick for captaincy in your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mohammed Aslam: He's an important and brilliant all-rounder for Sri Lanka XI, and has had some success so far in the tournament. He has amassed 54 runs and has picked up four wickets at an average of 1.75 in two games. Aslam could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 prediction team

Ahilan Ratnam (SL-XI) – 43 points

Ali Zaheer Udin (SL-XI) – 39 points

Usman Waheed (PAK-XI) – 28 points

Manjula Prasen (SL-XI) – 132 points

Bilal Tahir (PAK-XI) – 54 points

Important stats for SL-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 prediction team

Imran Ali: Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 13.50

Wasantha Kumaranayaka: Three wickets in two games; bowling average: 8.00

Muhammad Ameen: 78 runs in two games; batting average: 78.00

SL-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-XI vs PAK-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Shehan Shashika, Muhammad Ameen, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Adnan Idrees, Mohamed Simsan, Sibtain Raza Shah, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Imran Ali, Shahrukh Quddus, Manjula Prasan

Captain: Mohamed Simsan Vice Captain: Adnan Idrees

SL-XI vs PAK-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Shehan Shashika, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Adnan Idrees, Mohamed Simsan, Sibtain Raza Shah, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Imran Ali, Shahrukh Quddus, Manjula Prasan

Captain: Mohamed Simsan Vice Captain: Ravindu Sanjeewa

