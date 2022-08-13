SLA vs LSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor Cricket League, Match 83

The St. Louis Americans (SLA) will lock horns with Lone Star Athletics (LSA) in the 83rd match of the Minor League Cricket 202 at the American Cricket Academy in St. Louis on Saturday, August 13.

The St. Louis Americans have had a mediocre season so far, winning only five of their 12 games to rank fifth in the points table. However, they can rely on performers like Justin Dill and Ayaan Khan who have shown success.

Meanwhile, Lone Star Athletics have had a harsh start to the season, going winless in their last five games and winning only two of their 12 matches, with two games ending in a tie. They will play for pride since they are already out of playoff contention.

SLA vs LSA Probable Playing 11 Today

SLA XI

Justin Dill (c), Nikhil Kanchan (wk), Luke Schofield, Paras Marwaha, Parth Patel, Ahmed Ali Mir, Yash Mahajan, Murali Basupalli, Vraj Patel, Ayaan Khan, Trevon Griffith

LSA XI

Sidhesh Pathare (c), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nitish Kumar, Kamran Shaikh, Hamza Khalid, Hamza Bangash, Majid Zubair, Jay Desai, Laksh Parikh, Josh Saripella, Khurram Manzoor

Match Details

SLA vs LSA, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 83

Date and Time: August 14 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: American Cricket Academy, St. Louis

Pitch Report

The pitch at the American Cricket Academy has been quite balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with 166 being the average total at the venue.

Today’s SLA vs LSA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shayan Jahangir: Jahangir came out on top against the Chicago Tigers, scoring 60 runs at a strike rate of 146.34, including seven fours and two sixes. Given his current form, he is an absolute must-pick for the wicket-keeper's position.

Batter

Kamran Shaikh: Kamran Shaikh has been in decent form for Lone Star Athletics, impressing with both the bat and ball. While his variations have troubled opposing batters, he has also scored crucial runs in the middle of the order. He has scored 132 runs and picked up one wicket in his last six games.

All-rounder

Nitish Kumar: Nitish Kumar has looked impressive with both the bat and the ball, making valuable contributions to the team. He has amassed 150 runs and taken four wickets while being economical in his last six games. Given his all-round skill-set, he is an excellent addition to your SLA vs LSA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Josh Saripella: Josh Saripella has had a good tournament so far, picking up key wickets in the middle overs. His accuracy has served him well, as he has taken seven wickets in his last six games while being economical, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLA vs LSA Dream11 prediction team

Laksh Parikh (LSA)

Justin Dill (SLA)

Hamza Bangash (LSA)

Trevon Griffith (SLA)

Khurram Manzoor (LSA)

SLA vs LSA Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

SLA vs LSA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shayan Jahangir, Luke Schofield, Kamran Shaikh, Hamza Bangash, Nitish Kumar, Ayaan Khan, Justin Dill, Parth Patel, Josh Saripella, Derval Green, Paras Marwaha

Captain: Nitish Kumar Vice-captain: Justin Dill

SLA vs LSA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shayan Jahangir, Luke Schofield, Kamran Shaikh, Hamza Bangash, Nitish Kumar, Ayaan Khan, Justin Dill, Parth Patel, Josh Saripella, Derval Green, Paras Marwaha

Captain: Shayan Jahangir Vice-captain: Kamran Shaikh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee