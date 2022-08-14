SLA vs LSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor Cricket League, Match 87

The St. Louis Americans (SLA) will take on Lone Star Athletics (LSA) in the 87th match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at the American Cricket Academy in St. Louis on Sunday, August 14.

The St. Louis Americans defeated Lone Star Athletics by six wickets in the morning match, extending their winning streak to six games. Murali Basupalli, Ayaan Khan, and Sudhanshu Bajpai bowled brilliantly, taking two wickets each. Their efforts restricted the Lone Star Athletics to 142 runs, allowing them to chase the target with their top order scoring 100+ runs.

Meanwhile, the Lone Star Athletics were unable to exact revenge for their defeat, having won only two of their 13 games to languish at the bottom of the points table.

SLA vs LSA Probable Playing 11 Today

SLA XI

Justin Dill (c), Nikhil Kanchan (wk), Luke Schofield, Yash Mahajan, Ahmed Ali Mir, Trevon Griffith, Murali Basupalli, Parth Patel, Siddhant Shah, Ayaan Khan, Sudhanshu Bajpai

LSA XI

Sidhesh Pathare (c), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nitish Kumar, Ali Bangash, Kamran Shaikh, Hamza Khalid, Jay Desai, Laksh Parikh, Hritt Hinge, Josh Saripella, Abhi Sikharam

Match Details

SLA vs LSA, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 87

Date and Time: August 15 2022, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: American Cricket Academy, St. Louis

Pitch Report

The American Cricket Academy's pitch has been well-balanced. The pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball. There could also be some turns available for the spinners, making the contest between the bat and the ball equal.

Today’s SLA vs LSA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shayan Jahangir: Jahangir has been in the best form of his life, scoring fifties for fun. He put up 62 runs on the board at a strike rate of 126.53, including four fours and sixes, against the St. Louis Americans in the previous game. Given his current form, he is a multiplier choice for captaincy in today's game.

Batter

Kamran Shaikh: Kamran Shaikh has been the competition's best find, impressing everyone with his all-round skill-set. He has scored 164 runs and picked up one wicket in his last seven games. That makes him a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Nitish Kumar: Nitish Kumar has been a consistent performer for the Lone Star Athletics with both the bat and the ball, scoring 150 runs and taking six wickets while being economical in his last seven games. Given his all-round skill-set, he is an excellent addition to your SLA vs LSA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Josh Saripella: Josh Saripella has been decent with the ball in the ongoing tournament, making batters think with his chinaman spin bowling. He has seven wickets but failed to pick up any in their previous outing. He will thus look to add to his wickets tally on Sunday.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLA vs LSA Dream11 prediction team

Nikhil Kanchan (SLA)

Ali Bangash (LSA)

Luke Schofield (SLA)

Kamran Shaikh (LSA)

Murali Basupalli (SLA)

SLA vs LSA Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

SLA vs LSA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shayan Jahangir, Luke Schofield, Kamran Shaikh, Yash Mahajan, Nitish Kumar, Ayaan Khan, Justin Dill, Parth Patel, Josh Saripella, Hamza Khalid, Sudhanshu Bajpai

Captain: Nitish Kumar Vice-captain: Ayaan Khan

SLA vs LSA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shayan Jahangir, Luke Schofield, Kamran Shaikh, Yash Mahajan, Nitish Kumar, Ayaan Khan, Justin Dill, Parth Patel, Josh Saripella, Hamza Khalid, Sudhanshu Bajpai

Captain: Shayan Jahangir Vice-captain: Justin Dill

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee