SLA vs MCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor Cricket League, Match 61

The St. Louis Americans (SLA) will take on the Michigan Cricket Stars (MCS) in the 61st match of the Minor League Cricket 202 at the American Cricket Academy in St. Louis on Sunday, July 31.

The Michigan Cricket Stars got off to a great start in the competition, defeating Lone Star Athletics by 45 runs in their first game, but then lost two consecutive matches. However, they are coming into this game after a 62-run win over the Chicago Blasters in their previous game and will be confident for Sunday's clash.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Americans have had a disappointing tournament, losing three of their last four games. They will look to snap their two-game losing streak in the upcoming matches, as one more loss will end their chances of making the playoffs.

SLA vs MCS Probable Playing 11 Today

SLA XI

Justin Dill (c), Luke Schofield, Nikhil Kanchan (wk), Paras Marwaha, Arnav Jhamb, Ayaan Khan, Murali Basupalli, Baljinder Singh, Dhruv Duggal, Sudhanshu Bajpai, Yash Mahajan

MCS XI

Ezatullah Khail, Ferhan Ali, Haladhar Das (wk), Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Esa, Nauman Anwar, Ryan Scott, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Zia Khan, Anthony Wadsworth, Zakiullah Sultani

Match Details

SLA vs MCS, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 50

Date and Time: July 31 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: American Cricket Academy, St. Louis

Pitch Report

The pitch at the American Cricket Academy is good for batting. The batters can hit through the lines right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Today’s SLA vs MCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nikhil Kanchan: He has been one of St. Louis' best wicket-keepers throughout the competition. He has been outstanding in the powerplay, having scored 106 runs in his last five appearances.

Batters

Nauman Anwar: Nauman Anwar is a talented batter who has contributed significantly to his team's success in the middle of the order. He has amassed 190 runs at an excellent average of 63.33 in four games, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ayaan Khan: He has been a consistent performer for St. Louis so far, and could be an important addition to your fantasy team for this match. He has scored 51 runs at an average of 17.00 with one wicket in his last five games. He is a good pick for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Niaz Khan: Niaz Khan has been outstanding with the ball, making batters play bad shots with his swing-bowling ability and slower balls so far in the competition. Given his form and ability to take wickets, he is an absolute must-have player in your fantasy team. Khan has taken seven wickets in his last five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLA vs MCS Dream11 prediction team

Ezatullah Khail (MCS)

Justin Dill (SLA)

Mohammad Mohsin (MCS)

Luke Schofield (SLA)

Nauman Anwar (MCS)

SLA vs MCS Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

SLA vs MCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haladhar Das, Nauman Anwar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Luke Schofield, Ayaan Khan, Anthony Wadsworth, Paras Marwaha, Justin Dill, Mohammad Mohsin, Zia Khan, Yash Mahajan

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice-captain: Nauman Anwar

SLA vs MCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haladhar Das, Nauman Anwar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Luke Schofield, Ayaan Khan, Anthony Wadsworth, Paras Marwaha, Justin Dill, Mohammad Mohsin, Zia Khan, Yash Mahajan

Captain: Nauman Anwar Vice-captain: Mohammad Mohsin

