SLA vs MCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor Cricket League, Match 68

The St. Louis Americans (SLA) will take on the Michigan Cricket Stars (MCS) in the 68th match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at the American Cricket Academy in St. Louis on Sunday, July 31.

The two teams are coming into this game after a head-to-head clash early in the morning. The St. Louis Americans defeated the Michigan Cricket Stars by six wickets. MCS put up a big total of 175 runs on the board, with Haladhar Das and Zeeshan Maqsood contributing 63 and 42 runs, respectively.

A collective performance from the St. Louis American batters clinched the win for their side as Griffith, Kanchan, and Ayaan Khan were outstanding in the middle order. The team will be hoping that they can keep their form going in the upcoming games.

The St. Louis Americans are fourth in the Central Division points table with five wins and five losses in 11 games, with one game ending in a no-result. The Michigan Cricket Stars are fifth with four wins and four losses in nine games.

Overall, an exciting game is expected, with MCS seeking revenge for their previous defeat.

SLA vs MCS Probable Playing 11 Today

SLA XI

Justin Dill (c), Nikhil Kanchan (wk), Luke Schofield, Paras Marwaha, Siddhant Shah, Yash Mahajan, Trevon Griffith, Ayaan Khan, Murali Basupalli, Vraj Patel, Ahmed Ali Mir

MCS XI

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Nauman Anwar, Mohammad Mohsin, Zia Khan, Andrae Bryce, Theo Barnett, Zakiullah Sultani, Muhammad Umar Eman, Ryan Scott, Anthony Wadsworth, Haladhar Das (wk)

Match Details

SLA vs MCS, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 68

Date and Time: July 31 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: American Cricket Academy, St. Louis

Pitch Report

The pitch at the American Cricket Academy is competitive, with help available for both pacers and spinners. While the new ball should initially swing around, batters will enjoy the hard new ball skidding onto the bat. The average score at the venue is 174 runs.

Today’s SLA vs MCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nikhil Kanchan: He has been one of St. Louis' best wicket-keepers throughout the competition. He has been outstanding in the powerplay, having scored 115 runs in his last six appearances.

Batters

Nauman Anwar: Nauman Anwar is a capable batter who has contributed significantly to his team's success in the middle of the order. He has amassed 190 runs at an excellent average of 63.33 in four games, with the highest score of 119 runs, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Khan: He has been a consistent performer for Michigan so far, and could be an important addition to your fantasy team for this match. He has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of more than 85 while also taking six wickets in his last three games. With his off-break bowling prowess, Khan is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Zia Khan: He is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide regular breakthroughs, making him an excellent choice for vice-captaincy. Given his form and ability to take wickets, he is an absolute must-have player in your fantasy team. Zia Khan has taken three wickets in as many games.

3 best players to pick in SLA vs MCS Dream11 prediction team

Haladhara Das (MCS): 206 points

Justin Dill (SLA): 162 points

Ryan Scott (MCS): 130 points

Key stats for SLA vs MCS Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Mohsin - 53 runs and four wickets in his last three games.

Zia Khan - Three wickets in his last three games.

Ayaan Khan - 86 runs and one wicket in his last three games.

SLA vs MCS Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

SLA vs MCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haladhar Das, Nikhil Kanchan, Nauman Anwar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Luke Schofield, Vraj Patel, Ayaan Khan, Justin Dill, Mohammad Mohsin, Zia Khan, Baljinder Singh

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice-captain: Ayaan Khan

SLA vs MCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haladhar Das, Nikhil Kanchan, Nauman Anwar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Luke Schofield, Vraj Patel, Ayaan Khan, Justin Dill, Mohammad Mohsin, Zia Khan, Baljinder Singh

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice-captain: Nauman Anwar

