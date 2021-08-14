SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 4

The SLC Blues will lock horns with SLC Greens in the fourth match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

The SLC Blues will head into the match high on confidence after winning their opening game against the SLC Reds by a massive 56-run margin. They are currently placed atop the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 points table. SLC Greens, on the other hand, started their Sri Lanka Invitational T20 campaign with a one-run loss against SLC Greys. They are currently third in the standings.

SLBL vs SLGR Probable Playing 11 Today

SLBL XI

Angelo Perera (C), Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Shiran Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka.

SLGR XI

Ashan Priyanjan (C), Mahela Udawatte, Lahiru Udara (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

Match Details

SLBL vs SLGR, Match 4, Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Date and Time: 14th August 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium generally favors the batsmen, who will get full value for their shots. However, the spinners will also get some assistance from the wicket. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two Sri Lanka Invitational T20 matches played at the venue is 158 runs.

Today’s SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Samarawickrama failed to perform with the bat in the last match against SLC Reds. But he is a quality batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team today.

Batsmen

Kamindu Mendis: Mendis looked in great touch against the SLC Greys, scoring 74 runs at a strike rate of 154.16. He will be hoping to keep his run-scoring form intact in today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 game.

Angelo Perera: He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of just 3 in the last match against the SLC Reds. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team today.

All-rounders

Sahan Arachchige: Arachchige was in decent form with the bat in the last match, scoring 36 runs at a strike rate of 116.12. His all-round brilliance makes him a lock-pick in your fantasy team.

Ashan Priyanjan: Priyanjan scored just three runs and picked up a wicket in the last game. But he is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball in today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 match.

Bowlers

Praveen Jayawickrama: Jayawickrama bowled pretty well against the SLC Reds, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of just 3. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Lakshan Sandakan: Sandakan is one of the most experienced players of his side. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis (SLGR) - 101 points

Angelo Perera (SLBL) - 83 points

Praveen Jayawickrama (SLBL) - 77 points

Pathum Nissanka (SLGR) - 66 points

Ashen Bandara (SLBL) - 64 points

Important Stats for SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis: 74 runs in 1 match; SR - 154.16

Angelo Perera: 7 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 77.77 and ER - 3.00

Praveen Jayawickrama: 4 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 200.00 and ER - 3.00

Ashen Bandara: 45 runs in 1 match; SR - 180.00

Pathum Nissanka: 45 runs in 1 match; SR - 125.00

SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Ashan Priyanjan, Ramesh Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Ashan Priyanjan. Vice-captain: Angelo Perera.

SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Sammu Ashan, Pathum Nissanka, Ashan Priyanjan, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Suranga Lakmal, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan.

Captain: Ashan Priyanjan. Vice-captain: Pathum Nissanka.

Edited by Samya Majumdar