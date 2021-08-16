SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 6

The SLC Blues will lock horns with SLC Greys in the sixth match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday.

The SLC Blues have won two matches and are currently atop the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 standings. They won their last game against SLC Greens by five wickets and three balls to spare. SLC Greys, on the other hand, have also won two in two and are currently placed just below their upcoming opponents in the points table. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a 35-run victory over the SLC Reds.

SLBL vs SLGY Probable Playing 11 Today

SLBL XI

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Angelo Perera, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Shiran Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mahesh Theekshana.

SLGY XI

Dasun Shanaka (C), Kamil Mishara, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Charith Asalanka, Milinda Siriwardana, Chaturanga de Silva, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Madushanka, Ashian Daniel, Udith Madushan, Nuwan Pradeep.

Match Details

SLBL vs SLGY, Match 6, Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Date and Time: 16th August 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium generally favors the batsmen, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 162 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the sides batting first.

Today’s SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Samarawickrama was looking in great touch in the last game as he smashed 47 runs off 38 balls. He will be hoping to keep his run-scoring form intact in today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 game.

Batsmen

Angelo Perera: He has picked up two wickets while scoring 13 runs in two matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team today.

Charith Asalanka: Asalanka is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quickfire runs for his side. He scored 44 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 169.23 on his T20I debut against India recently.

All-rounders

Dasun Shanaka: Shanaka is the leading run-scorer in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 with 132 runs in two innings. He is a top-quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball today.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Silva has arrived in Kandy over the weekend to take part in the ongoing Sri Lanka Invitational T20 and will lead the SLC Blues in this game. He is a technically sound batsman who can also bowl some crucial overs.

Bowlers

Nuwan Pradeep: Pradeep has picked up three wickets in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can scalp wickets at regular intervals.

Ashian Daniel: Daniel is the joint highest wicket-taker in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 with four wickets. He can prove to be a great utility pick today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 prediction team

Dasun Shanaka (SLGY) - 180 points

Pulina Tharanga (SLGY) - 179 points

Ashian Daniel (SLGY) - 144 points

Ashen Bandara (SLBL) - 120 points

Sadeera Samarawickrama (SLBL) - 99 points

Important Stats for SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 prediction team

Dasun Shanaka: 132 runs in 2 matches; SR - 167.08

Pulina Tharanga: 36 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 138.46 and ER - 6.25

Ashian Daniel: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.85

Nuwan Pradeep: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.00

Sadeera Samarawickrama: 50 runs in 2 matches; SR - 102.04

SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Ashen Bandara, Kamil Mishra, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Pulina Tharanga, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Madushanka, Ashian Daniel.

Captain: Dasun Shanaka. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dasun Shanaka, Pulina Tharanga, Suranga Lakmal, Mahesh Theekshana, Nuwan Pradeep.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Pulina Tharanga.

Edited by Samya Majumdar