SLBL vs SLRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 match - August 12th, 2021

The SLC Blues will lock horns with the SLC Reds in Match No. 2 of the Sri Lanka Invitational on August 12 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The encounter will start at 7:00 PM IST.

The Blues are led by Dhananjaya de Silva, a prolific all-rounder in Sri Lankan cricket. The likes of Angelo Perera, Sadheera Samarawickrama and Ashen Bandara are handy prospects. Veteran fast bowler Suranga Lakmal is likely to lead their bowling attack.

The Reds, captained by Dinesh Chandimal, have a strong batting unit. Apart from the skipper, the team also has Avishka Fernando and Seekkuge Prasanna, who have both played for the national team. Chamika Karunaratne has done well for the Lankans of late and he should be high on confidence.

Having said that, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream 11 team for this fixture of Sri Lanka Invitational T20.

#3 Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva has been an asset for the Sri Lankan team, irrespective of the format he has played in. In 62 T20 matches, he has scored 1455 runs at an average of 27.98 and a strike rate of 129.79.

De Silva has also picked up 22 wickets in the format at an economy rate of 7.37. He recently scored 40 and 23 against India on a difficult batting strip in Colombo. The knocks helped the Lankans to a 2-1 series win.

#2 Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball in Sri Lanka at the present point in time. The right-hander has played 55 matches for the Islanders and scored 1322 runs at an average of 25.92 and a strike rate of 133.26.

The fact that he has 10 half-centuries to his name shows how consistent he has been. In the recent ODI series against India, he got scores of 50 and 76, though he failed to deliver in the 20-over format.

Avishka Fernando gets to his fifty but is immediately dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar after reaching his milestone.



🇱🇰 are 124/3. #SLvIND | https://t.co/Il9qgB4x8T pic.twitter.com/mIUlhqLDjs — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2021

#1 Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal has a truckload of experience on his shoulders. He has played T20 cricket for 13 years since his debut in 2008 and has shown his potential with the bat time and again.

In 136 T20s, Chandimal has notched 3132 runs at an average of 29.54 and strike rate of 118.77. The right-hander also has one century and 21 half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Practicing makes me comfortable always.have a nice week ahead ! pic.twitter.com/lMwXnysDlQ — dinesh chandimal (@chandi_17) July 5, 2021

