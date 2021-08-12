SLBL vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 2 

The SLC Blues (SLBL) will lock horns with the SLC Reds (SLRE) in the second match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday. The tournament will follow a round-robin format with the top two teams competing in the final scheduled to be played on August 24.

Led by prolific Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya De Silva, the SLC Blues are stacked with youngsters who will be hoping to impress the national selectors. They will be without Himasha Liyanage, who has been moved from SLC Blues to SLC Grays. The SLC Reds, on the other hand, will be led by former Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal. The SLC Reds have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters who will pose a serious contendership for the title.

SLBL vs SLRE Probable Playing 11 Today

SLBL XI

Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Angelo Perera, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Dananjaya Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Kalana Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Shiran Fernando.

SLRE XI

Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Dinesh Chandimal (C & WK), Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chamika Karunaratne, Mudith Lakshan, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya.

Match Details

SLBL vs SLRE, Match 2, Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Date and Time: 12th August 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Pitch Report

The track at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs on this ground. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first. The average first innings score here is 175 runs.

Today’s SLBL vs SLRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Dinesh Chandimal: The SLC Reds skipper is an explosive batsman who has single-handedly won some games for his country. Chandimal will be a pure asset to have in your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Avishka Fernando: The 23-year old is currently one of Sri Lanka's most promising youngsters. He can help you fetch healthy points in today's game.

Nipun Dananjaya: Dananjaya is a bruising batsman who is expected to open the innings for SLRE. He played a crucial role in helping the Sinhalese Sports Club win the recently concluded SLC Twenty-20 Tournament.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva: The prolific Sri Lankan all-rounder will be one of the chalkiest captaincy choices for today's game. Silva is a technically sound batsman who can also bowl some crucial overs.

Mudith Lakshan: Lakshan was sensational in the recently concluded SLC Twenty-20 Tournament. He was the second-highest run-scorer with 247 runs in six innings.

Bowlers

Akila Dananjaya: The unorthodox spinner has plenty of variations in his quiver and can lure any batsman into his trap.

Suranga Lakmal: Lakmal is one of the most experienced pacers in the game and can help you fetch healthy points by picking up wickets in bulk. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LND vs GOC Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Chandimal (SLRE)

Sadeera Samarawickrama (SLBL)

Avishka Fernando (SLRE)

Dhananjaya de Silva (SLBL)

Suranga Lakmal (SLBL)

Important stats for LND vs GOC Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Chandimal: 3132 runs in 136 T20 matches; AVG - 29.6

Sadeera Samarawickrama: 236 runs in 6 SLC Twenty-20 matches; AVG - 47.20

Dhananjaya de Silva: 406 runs and 5 wickets in 20 T20I matches; AVG - 23.9 and ER - 7.05

Mudith Lakshan: 247 runs in 6 SLC Twenty-20 matches; SR - 158.33

Seekkuge Prasanna: 10 wickets in 9 SLC Twenty-20 matches; ER - 5.45

SLBL vs SLRE vs GOC Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLBL vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya.

Captain: Avishka Fernando. Vice-captain: Dinesh Chandimal.

SLBL vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Mudith Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Kalana Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Avishka Fernando.

Edited by Samya Majumdar