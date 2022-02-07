SLG vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 17 & 18

The Sloggers (SLG) will take on the Calpe Giants (CAG) in the 17th and 18th Match of the European Cricket T10 Gibraltar 2022 on Monday, February 7. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will play host to both contests.

The Sloggers are in dismal form, sitting fourth with just one win from four matches. In their previous fixture, they suffered a 13-run defeat against Tarik.

Meanwhile, the Calpe Giants lost their opening two games but made a strong comeback by winning the next four and are placed second in the table. They enter this game on the back of a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Bavaria.

SLG vs CAG Probable Playing 11 Today

Sloggers

Mark Bacarese, Luke Collado (wk), Julian Freyone, Ryan Gonzalez, Jonathan Gracia, Lee Graham, Kayron Stagno, Garry Turner-Bone, Charles Harrison (c), Matthew Hunter, Christian Navas.

Calpe Giants

Lorne Burns, Paul Edgeller (c), Dave Barley, Joseph Marples, Blaise Cook, David Robeson, Robert Azopardi, Patrick Hatchman, Sam Houghton (wk), Zachary Simpson, Lee Sims.

Match Details

Match: Sloggers vs Calpe Giants, Match 17 and 18

Date and Time: Monday, February 7 at 10:00 PM IST and Tuesday, February 8 at 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex is a balanced one and there has been equal assistance for both batters as well as bowlers. The average first innings score at this venue is 93 runs.

Today’s SLG vs CAG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Houghton: Houghton has performed admirably behind the stumps. He has been involved in eight dismissals in four matches and has also scored 45 runs.

Batters

Kayron Stagno: Stagno is a decent batting all-rounder for the Sloggers. So far in the tournament, he has scored 122 runs while also grabbing a solitary wicket.

Julian Freyone: Freyone has had a fine outing so far with the bat. In four games, he has scored 93 runs with a highest score of 49.

All-rounders

Lorne Burns: Burns has been exceptional in both aspects of the game. He has smashed 141 runs in four games while also taking four wickets.

Paul Edgeller: Edgeller is another top all-rounder pick for today's game. He has scored 133 runs and has picked up four wickets in as many games.

Bowlers

Zachary Simpson: Simpson is known for his exploits with the new ball. He has managed to take three wickets in as many matches so far in the tournament.

Ryan Gonzalez: Gonzalez could prove to be a wise pick for this game. He bowls at the death and is expected to pick up a few wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLG vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

Lorne Burns: 356 points

Paul Edgeller: 345 points

Kayron Stagno: 233 points

Sam Houghton: 170 points

Zachary Simpson: 105 points.

Important stats for SLG vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

Lorne Burns: 4 matches, 141 runs, 4 wickets

Paul Edgeller: 4 matches, 133 runs, 4 wickets

Kayron Stagno: 4 matches, 122 runs, 1 wicket

Sam Houghton: 4 matches, 45 runs, 8 dismissals

Zachary Simpson: 3 matches, 3 wickets.

SLG vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Today

SLG vs CAG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Houghton, Kayron Stagno, Julian Freyone, Lorne Burns, Paul Edgeller, Zachary Simpson, Ryan Gonzalez, Luke Collado, Patrick Hatchman, Mark Bacarese, Lee Sims.

Captain: Lorne Burns | Vice-Captain: Paul Edgeller.

SLG vs CAG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Houghton, Kayron Stagno, Julian Freyone, Lorne Burns, Paul Edgeller, Zachary Simpson, Ryan Gonzalez, Joseph Marples, David Robeson, Matt Hunter, Dave Barley.

Captain: Kayron Stagno | Vice-Captain: Zachary Simpson.

