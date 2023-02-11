SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar, Match 45 & 46

Sloggers (SLG) will take on Entainers (ETR) in the 45 & 46 matches of the ECS Gibraltar at Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Sunday, February 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 45 & 46 matches.

David meets Goliath in this clash between Sloggers and Entainers. Sloggers have been miserable so far and they are at the bottom of the table. They have won only four of their 20 games and are winless in their last 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Entainers are on top of the table. They have played 22 matches and have 17 victories to their name. With 34 points, they have a 12 point lead at the top of the table. They have won all of their last 15 matches successively.

SLG vs ETR Match Details, Match 45 & 46

The Match 45 & 46 of ECS Gibraltar will be played on February 12 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The match is set to take place at 12.00 am and 2.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLG vs ETR, ECS Gibraltar, Match 45 & 46

Date and Time: February 12, 2022, 12.00 am and 2.00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SLG vs ETR Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex has been great for batting in this format of the game. Bowlers have had to struggle to influence proceedings. Pacers might find some purchase on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 89.75

Average second innings score: 82.5

SLG vs ETR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sloggers: NR-NR-L-L-L

Entainers: W-W-W-W-W

SLG vs ETR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sloggers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Sloggers Probable Playing 11

Julian Freyone, Bryan Zammit, Mark Bacarese (wk), Kabir Mirpuri, Garry Turner-Bone, Aaron Baglietto, Emerson Rovegno, Charles Harrison (c), Christian Barbara, Joseph Neale, and Jawwad Bokhari.

Entainers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Entainers Probable Playing 11

Paddy Hatchman, Steven Gonzalez, Matthew Whelan, Myles Goodfellow, Harshdeep Singh, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai, Lee Sims, David Powers, Joe Waine, and Gideon Crichton.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Mirpuri (19 matches, 179 runs, Strike Rate: 109.15)

K Mirpuri is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 179 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 109.15. He is also the leading wicket-taker for his side with nine scalps.

Top Batter pick

J Freyone (18 matches, 334 runs, Strike Rate: 112.08)

J Freyone is at the top of the scoring charts for Sloggers. He has amassed 334 runs in 18 matches at an average of 20.88.

Top All-rounder pick

G Crichton (23 matches, 34 runs and 21 wickets)

G Crichton has been fantastic with the ball in hand. He is the leading wicket taker for Entainers with 21 wickets in 23 games. Crichton has a solid economy rate of 7.06.

Top Bowler pick

H Singh (17 matches, 72 runs and 8 wickets)

H Singh has also been very good for his side. He has scalped eight wickets at an economy of 6.84 and has also added 72 runs.

SLG vs ETR match captain and vice-captain choices

L Bruce

L Bruce is the third-highest run-scorer in the entire tournament. He has slammed 378 runs in 17 innings at a fantastic strike rate of over 154. Bruce has also scalped 11 wickets and could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Pai

A Pai is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament just after L Bruce. He has amassed 363 runs in 23 matches at an average of 33 and has a great strike rate of over 158. He has also picked up six wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points L Bruce 378 runs and 11 wickets 1040 points A Pai 363 runs and 6 wickets 947 points G Crichton 34 runs and 21 wickets 942 points K Mirpuri 179 runs and 9 wickets 656 points J Freyone 334 runs 496 points

SLG vs ETR match expert tips

L Bruce and A Pai have been outrageously good in both departments and they can prove to be safe captaincy picks for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 45 & 46, Head to Head League

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Mirpuri

Batters: J Freyone, L Bruce, P Hatchman

All-rounders: A Pai, G Crichton, J Bokhari, B Zammit

Bowlers: H Singh, M Whelan, L Sims

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 45 & 46, Grand League

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: K Mirpuri, M Goodfellow

Batters: J Freyone, L Bruce, P Hatchman

All-rounders: A Pai, G Crichton, J Bokhari

Bowlers: H Singh, M Whelan, L Sims

Poll : 0 votes