SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023, Matches 57 & 58

Matches 57 and 58 of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will see Sloggers (SLG) and Entainers (ETR) lock horns at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SLG vs ETR Dream11 prediction.

The Entainers have been the team to beat this season with 18 wins in 26 completed matches. The likes of Avinash Pai and Louis Bruce have starred with the bat and ball, pushing them to the top of the points table.

The Sloggers, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the points table with only five wins all season. However, they are gaining some momentum of late and will rely on their top-heavy batting unit to step up in these matches.

With both teams eyeing wins, a couple of entertaining games are on the cards in Gibraltar.

SLG vs ETR Match Details, ECS T10 Gibraltar

Sloggers and Entainers face off in matches 57 and 58 of ECS T10 Gibraltar, 2023. The games are set to take place at 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLG vs ETR, ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023, Matches 57 & 58

Date and Time: 18th February 2023, 12:00 AM IST & 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming: Fancode

SLG vs ETR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sloggers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sloggers.

Sloggers probable playing 11

Bryan Zammit, Christian Navas, Christian Barbara (wk), Jawwad Bokhari, Rahul Daswani, Julian Freyone, Sebastian Suarez, Kabir Mirpuri, Timothy Reoch, Damien Delgado and Charles Harrison (c).

Entainers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Entainers.

Entainers probable playing 11

Louis Bruce (c), Andrew Bruce, Avinash Pai, Paddy Hatchman, Lee Sims, Jack Horrocks, Gideon Crichton, Carlos Espinosa, Harshdeep Singh, Charles Borastero (wk) and Joe Waine.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul Daswani (Last 5 matches, 11 runs)

Rahul Daswani has not been in the best of form in the tournament, scoring only 11 runs in his last five matches. Regardless of his form, Daswani is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order. While Mirpuri is a good pick as well, Daswani can be included in your SLG vs ETR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Bryan Zammit (12 matches, 273 runs, Average: 27.30)

Bryan Zammit has been decent for the Sloggers, scoring 273 runs in 12 matches. He is averaging 27.30 with a strike rate of 149.19 in the tournament. With Zammit also adding value with the ball, he is a must-have in your SLG vs ETR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jawwad Bokhari (13 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 15.37)

Jawwad Bokhari is amongst the top wicket-takers in the competition, picking up eight wickets in 13 matches. He is averaging 15.37 with the ball, using his experience and accuracy to good effect. With Bokhari bound to play a big role with the bat as well, he is a top pick for your SLG vs ETR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lee Sims (17 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 23.10)

Lee Sims is another top-performing bowler in the ECS T10 Gibraltar, claiming 10 wickets at an average of 23.10. Sims is known for his variations and experience, having impressed the Calpe Giants last year. Given his ability, Sims could be a good pick for your SLG vs ETR Dream11 prediction team.

SLG vs ETR match captain and vice-captain choices

Julian Freyone

Julian Freyone is the Sloggers' top run-scorer in the competition with 354 runs in 18 matches. He is averaging 22.12 with handy knocks in the top order. Given his recent form and ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, Freyone is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SLG vs ETR Dream11 prediction team.

Louis Bruce

Louis Bruce has lived up to his reputation with both the bat and ball, scoring 486 runs and picking up 12 wickets in 24 matches. Bruce is a talented youngster who is likely to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball. With the Entainers relying heavily on him on either front, Bruce is a brilliant captaincy pick for your SLG vs ETR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Julian Freyone 334 runs in 16 matches Bryan Zammit 273 runs in 12 matches Avinash Pai 412 runs in 18 innings Gideon Critchon 24 wickets in 26 matches Kabir Mirpuri 9 wickets in 18 matches

SLG vs ETR match expert tips for ECS Gibraltar, Matches 57 & 58

Gideon Crichton is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 24 wickets in 26 matches. He is averaging 13.12 with an economy of 6.60 holding him in good stead. Given his form, Crichton could be a fine differential pick for your SLG vs ETR Dream11 prediction team.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: R Daswani, K Mirpuri

Batters: J Freyone (vc), L Bruce (c), P Hatchman

All-rounders: A Pai, J Bokhari, B Zammit, G Crichton

Bowlers: L Sims, H Singh

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: C Harrison, K Mirpuri

Batters: J Freyone, L Bruce

All-rounders: A Pai (c), J Bokhari, B Zammit (vc), G Crichton

Bowlers: L Sims, H Singh, C Espinosa

