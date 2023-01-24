Sloggers (SLG) will lock horns with Entainers (ETR) in back-to-back European Cricket T10 Gibraltar matches at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar, on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sloggers have won two out of their four matches and are second in the points table. They lost their last match against the Pirates by eight wickets.

Entainers, on the other hand, have won only one out of their four matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They fell short of 32 runs in their last match against Rugby CC.

SLG vs ETR Match Details

The ninth and tenth matches of the European Cricket T10 Gibraltar will be played on January 25 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12:00 am & 2:00 am IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLG vs ETR, European Cricket T10 Gibraltar, Matches 9 & 10

Date and Time: 25 January, 2022, 12:00 am & 2:00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

SLG vs ETR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 86 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 86

Average second-innings score: 79

SLG vs ETR Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Sloggers: L-W-W-L

Entainers: L-W-L-L

SLG vs ETR probable playing 11s for today’s match

SLG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SLG Probable Playing 11

Julian Freyone (C), Bryan Zammit, Rahul Daswani (WK), Kayron Stagno, Kabir Mirpuri, Matthew Reoch, Luke Collado, Ryan Gonzalez, Jawwad Bokhari, Jonathan Gracia, Joseph Neale.

ETR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ETR Probable Playing 11

Myles Goodfellow (C & WK), Avinash Pai, Paddy Hatchman, Louis Bruce, Egan Dantis, Matthew Whelan, Lee Sims, Steven Gonzalez, Harshdeep Singh, Gideon Crichton, Charles Borastero.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kayron Stagno (4 matches, 104 runs, Strike Rate: 226.09)

Stagno is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming fixture. He has scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 226.09 in four matches.

Top Batter pick

Louis Bruce (4 matches, 69 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 150.00 and Economy Rate: 6.38)

Bruce is currently the leading run-scorer for Entainers so far this season. He has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 150 and also picked up two wickets in four games.

Top All-rounder pick

Kabir Mirpuri (4 matches, 23 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 153.33 and Economy Rate: 4.25)

Mirpuri has been in great touch with both bat and ball in this ongoing season. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.25 and also scored 23 runs in his four outings.

Top Bowler pick

Harshdeep Singh (4 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

Harshdeep will lead the bowling attack for Entainers in this upcoming match. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

SLG vs ETR match captain and vice-captain choices

Bryan Zammit

Zammit can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 170+ and also picked up two wickets in his four outings.

Avinash Pai

Avinash is someone who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has scored 46 runs while scalping one valuable wicket in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Bryan Zammit: 133 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

Kabir Mirpuri: 23 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches

Louis Bruce: 69 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

Kayron Stagno: 104 runs in 4 matches

Avinash Pai: 47 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches

SLG vs ETR match expert tips

Julian Freyone

Freyone has been one of the consistent performers with the bat for his side in the last couple of matches. In four matches, he has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 122+.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SLG vs ETR match, click here!

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 9 & 10, Head-to-Head League

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Gibraltar

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kayron Stagno.

Batters: Julian Freyone, Louis Bruce, Paddy Hatchman.

All-rounders: Avinash Pai, Bryan Zammit, Kabir Mirpuri, Steven Gonzalez.

Bowlers: Ryan Gonzalez, Matthew Whelan, Harshdeep Singh.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 9 & 10, Grand League

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Gibraltar

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Kayron Stagno.

Batters: Julian Freyone, Louis Bruce.

All-rounders: Avinash Pai, Bryan Zammit, Kabir Mirpuri, Steven Gonzalez, Gideon Crichton.

Bowlers: Lee Sims, Matthew Whelan, Harshdeep Singh.

Poll : 0 votes