SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar, Match 7

The seventh match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will see Sloggers (SLG) squaring off against the Pirates (PIR) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Monday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Sloggers have played two matches in the tournament and have managed to win one of them. They are currently second in the points table and will be looking to maintain their position in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have had a good start to the tournament. They have won both of their matches and are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table. The Pirates will be trying to keep their winning momentum going and carry their form ahead in the tournament.

SLG vs PIR Match Details

The seventh match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on January 23 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLG vs PIR, Match 7

Date and Time: January 23, 2023, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch has been sporting and it has favored players of all trades. The batters will get opportunities to score runs. Meanwhile, bowlers will also have a say in the match as they can chip in with wickets at different stages of the game.

Last five matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 83

Average score batting second: 76

SLG vs PIR Form Guide

SLG - Won one of the last two matches

PIR - Won two of the last two matches

SLG vs PIR Probable Playing XI

SLG Team/Injury News

No injury updates.

SLG Probable Playing XI

Luke Collado, Kayron Stagno (wk), Julian Freyone, Joseph Neale, Christian Navas, Joseph Neale, Bryan Zammitt, Kabir Mirpuri, Emerson Rovegno, Damien Delgado, Garry Turner-Bone, and Rahul Daswani.

PIR Team/Injury News

No injury updates.

PIR Probable Playing XI

Lorne Burns (wk), Christian Rocca, David Robson, Ryan Grimes (c), Andrew Reyes, Kenroy Nester, Suresh Nelakurthi, Richard Cunningham, Julian Santos, Mark Garratt, and Ashish Gianani.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Stagno

Batting in the top-order for Sloggers allow Stagno to score a considerable amount of runs. He has been in decent form in the previous two matches and is the best pick from this category.

Batter

Julian Freyone

Julian Freyone opens the batting for the Sloggers and more often than not gets off to a good start. He looked in good touch in the first match and will look to continue his form in this match.

All-rounder

Andrew Reyes

Andrew Reyes opens the batting for the Pirates and has also done a good job with the ball in hand. He is a must-pick for the match.

Bowlers

Richard Cunningham

Richard Cunningham has been a cunning spinner, using his variations to the greatest effect. He will be a crucial pick for the match.

SLG vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

Bryan Zammit

Bryan Zammit is doing a more than decent job with both the bat and the ball. He has given them good starts while opening the innings and has also picked up wickets. Zammit will be a great point multiplier for the match.

Kenroy Nestor

Kenroy Nestor has been the mainstay of the Pirates' performances in this tournament. He has picked up wickets and has also been handy with the bat. Nestor will be a great choice for the captain or vice-captain for the match.

5 Must-Picks for SLG vs PIR, Match 7

Kenroy Nestor

Bryan Zammit

Andre Reyes

Richard Cunningham

Julian Freyone

Sloggers vs Pirates Match Expert Tip

Kenroy Nestor could be a crucial pick for the match. He has done a good job with both the bat and the ball in the tournament. So, Nestor should be a part of Fantasy XIs.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

Sloggers vs Pirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Sloggers vs Pirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeepers: C Rocca, K Stagno

Batters: J Freyone, D Robeson, R Daswani

All-rounders: K Nestor, A Reyes, B Zammit

Bowlers: M Garratt, Richard Cunningham, Damien Delgado

